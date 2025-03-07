As a deputy chief technology officer in the Obama administration, Jennifer Pahlka brought Silicon Valley talent to Washington to streamline public access to government services. She believes better government technology could both ensure taxpayer dollars aren’t wasted and that people who need health care and food assistance receive it. (Sarah Kwon, 3/7)

Alternative Anaphylaxis Treatment Given The Green Light : San Diego-based ARS Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for a needle-free alternative to the EpiPen for children. Neffy, a 1 milligram dose of epinephrine nasal spray, is geared toward patients 4 years and older who weigh at least 33 to 66 pounds. Read more from The San Diego Union Tribune .

Governor Makes Waves For Stance On Trans Athletes In Women’s Sports : Gov. Gavin Newsom — an outspoken champion of LGBTQ+ rights — publicly criticized the “unfairness” of transgender athletes participating in women’s sports, splitting from his party on an issue that Republicans capitalized on in the presidential election. Read more from the Los Angeles Times . Also, what others are saying .

KQED: Why California’s Homeless Shelters Are A ‘Bridge To Nowhere' An investigation by CalMatters found that homeless shelters are dangerous, chaotic, and ineffective at getting people into permanent housing. The lead reporter behind the investigation, Lauren Hepler, spoke with KQED’s Political Breakdown about what’s gone wrong. (Guevarra, Shafer and Lagos, 3/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area City's Ban On Homeless Encampments Triggers Legal Battle A Fremont law that makes it a crime to camp in public or help a homeless person do so violates the rights of unhoused people and those seeking to assist them, according to a newly filed lawsuit. People who lack shelter must do something “to protect themselves from cold, rain, excessive heat, street violence, and other foreseeable dangers of involuntary homelessness,” attorneys for homeless residents and advocacy groups said in Wednesday’s filing in U.S. District Court. “That means they have no choice but to use blankets, tents (or) tarps to keep themselves safe, or sleep in their vehicles.” (Egelko, 3/6)

Los Angeles Times: Homeless Deaths In L.A. County Are Leveling Off Los Angeles County health officials reported a second consecutive year of moderate increases in homeless deaths, adding evidence that a surge that raised the mortality rate 56% over the previous two years has leveled off. But homeless mortality remained persistently high with an average of 6.9 deaths daily in 2023, the year covered in the most recent report. Overall, homeless people died at 4½ times the rate of the whole population. (Smith, 3/6)

KQED: Report: California Should Pause Funding For One Of Newsom’s Key Programs To Clear Encampments Lawmakers should hit the brakes on one of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature programs for cleaning up homeless encampments, according to a report out Wednesday from the Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO). The LAO found lawmakers lack the basic information needed to assess how well the effort — called Encampment Resolution Funding Program — is working and should hold off on further investment until it’s given “compelling evidence that program goals are being met.” (Rancaño, 3/7)

LAist: Searing Audit Finds City Of LA Has Failed To Properly Track Billions In Homelessness Spending L.A. city officials have made it impossible to accurately track homelessness spending, in large part by outsourcing to an agency that has failed to collect accurate data on its vendors and hold them accountable, according to findings from an independent audit commissioned by a federal judge. The problems heighten the risk of tax dollars being misspent, auditors found after reviewing $2.4 billion in city funding. (Gerda, 3/6)

Los Angeles Times: Court-Ordered Audit Finds Major Flaws In L.A.'s Homeless Services Homeless services provided by the city of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority are disjointed and lack adequate data systems and financial controls to monitor contracts for compliance and performance, leaving the system vulnerable to waste and fraud, an audit ordered by a federal judge has concluded. The audit by the global consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal found that the city was unable to track exactly how much it spent on homeless programs and did not rigorously reconcile spending with services provided, making it impossible to judge how well the services worked or whether they were even provided. (Smith, 3/6)

Index-Tribune: Sonoma’s Hanna Center Abandons 60-Acre Project To Expand Mental Health, Community Services Citing a need to strengthen and develop its new programs to better serve the Sonoma Valley community, Hanna Center has abandoned plans to develop a 60-acre property adjacent to its campus. (Johnson, 3/6)

Becker's Hospital Review: Kaiser To Cut 64 Jobs In California Okland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente shared plans to lay off 64 California employees by April 25, according to multiple WARN notices. The layoffs do not involve direct patient care roles and primarily affect business function and IT positions, a spokesperson for Kaiser said in a March 5 statement. (Ashley, 3/6)

Bay Area Reporter: Prioritizing LGBTQ+ Mental Health: Free Virtual Event On March 18 LGBTQ+ mental health challenges are at an all-time high. From rejection and trauma to political attacks and inadequate health care access, the community faces disproportionate struggles. In honor of LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week, News is Out is hosting a virtual event on March 18 at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET to help you prioritize mental wellness. (Piccoli, 3/6)

CalMatters: California Is Spending Billions On Mental Health Housing. Will It Reach Those Most In Need? The Newsom administration is moving swiftly to distribute by May billions of dollars from the 2024 mental health bond narrowly approved by voters, but concerns are emerging about whether areas of the state that have the greatest need will be left behind, according to testimony at legislative oversight hearing this week. (Hwang, 3/6)

CBS News: RFK Jr. Warns Vaccinating Poultry For Bird Flu Could Backfire Federal health agencies oppose the use of bird flu vaccines in poultry right now, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, weighing in publicly on it for the first time in his new role. The Trump administration has been considering poultry vaccination as it seeks to combat the outbreak that is fueling a record surge in egg prices. (Tin, 3/6)

Politico: ‘He Needs To Do Much More’: RFK Jr.’s Measles Response Under Scrutiny As a deadly measles outbreak spread across Texas, the nation’s top health official took to Instagram on Sunday to blast out a message to his nearly 5 million followers. “Afternoon mountaineering above Coachella Valley,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote in a caption alongside photos of himself hiking in California. The post quickly ricocheted around the department, dismaying officials working overtime to track and contain the highly contagious disease. (Cancryn, Gardner and Cirruzzo, 3/6)

The New York Times: Unvaccinated New Mexico Resident Dies Of Suspected Measles An unvaccinated person who died in New Mexico has tested positive for measles, state health officials said on Thursday, possibly the second such fatality in a growing outbreak that began in West Texas. The officials have not yet confirmed that measles was the cause of death, and said the person did not seek medical treatment before dying. (Rosenbluth, 3/6)

CapRadio: Why This Year's Flu Season Is Hitting Harder A preliminary report from the Centers for Disease Control has found that this has been one of the worst recorded flu seasons the country — and state — has experienced in more than a decade. Data from the California Department of Public Health found that roughly 1 in 5 Californians were still testing positive for the week ending Feb. 22. Other respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and RSV are currently not as prevalent with a 2% and 5% test positivity rate for the same week. (Laschinsky, Gonzalez and Zavala, 3/6)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Dozens Of Narcan Kits Distributed In Giveaway Outside Analy High In an effort to decrease potential overdoses caused by the highly toxic narcotic fentanyl, workers from the West County Health Centers, who were stationed in front of Analy High School in Sebastopol on Thursday, handed out free samples of Narcan and fentanyl test strips to anyone who wanted them. (3/6)

Los Angeles Times: Palisades Water Cleared For Drinking; Bass Touts Speed Of Fire Recovery Residents and businesses in Pacific Palisades will be able to safely use water this week, Mayor Karen Bass announced Thursday, touting the milestone as a sign of the speed of efforts to rebuild the devastated neighborhood. The “do not drink” notice will be lifted Friday, the two-month anniversary of the deadly Palisades fire, after engineers and experts at the L.A. Department of Water and Power confirmed the absence of contaminants in the water supply. (Hamilton, 3/6)

FiercePharma: Want A Piece Of Lilly's $27B US Manufacturing Investment? Please Send Your Application Eli Lilly wants the most optimal locations to host its new manufacturing facilities in the U.S.—and it’s open to pitches. The Indianapolis pharma has established an online portal to accept submissions for possible locations of four future U.S. manufacturing sites. (Liu, 3/5)

Fierce Healthcare: 68 Healthcare Orgs Sign Letter Pushing For Obesity Care Coverage A coalition of industry organizations is pressing employers to offer coverage for obesity as they would for other chronic conditions. Groups that signed on to the open letter (PDF) include the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions, the Obesity Care Advocacy Network and the National Consumers League. All told, 68 organizations are included. (Minemyer, 3/6)

Modern Healthcare: Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. Clients Report Promising Savings Providers, insurers, employers and patients grappling with steep drug costs are testing an unconventional model to rein in spending, and early signs indicate it may be working. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., named after its billionaire co-founder and also known as Cost Plus Drugs, has taken on the roles of online pharmacy, pharmaceutical manufacturer and drug wholesaler in a bid to disrupt the healthcare industry. (Berryman, 3/6)

The New York Times: Walgreens to Be Bought by Private Equity Firm in $10 Billion Deal Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Thursday that it had agreed to be acquired by Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm, in a $10 billion deal that will take the struggling pharmacy chain out of the glare of public markets. Walgreens has faced declining prescription reimbursements and falling sales at its retail locations for years — a trend that has hit a number of major pharmacy chains. After rapidly expanding their brick-and-mortar footprint, pharmacy companies now say it’s harder to turn a profit from selling prescriptions, citing pressure from middlemen. (Kaye, 3/6)

Trump Administration

AP: Judge Orders Trump Administration To Speed Payment Of USAID And State Dept. Debts

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to speed up its payment on some of nearly $2 billion in debts to partners of the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department, giving it a Monday deadline to repay the nonprofit groups and businesses in a lawsuit over the administration’s abrupt shutdown of foreign assistance funding. U.S. District Judge Amir Ali described the partial payment as a “concrete” first step he wanted to see from the administration. (Knickmeyer and Kunzelman, 3/7)

AP: Jobs Lost In Every State And Lifesaving Cures Not Discovered: Possible Impacts Of Research Cuts

Rural cancer patients may miss out on cutting-edge treatments in Utah. Therapies for intellectual disorders could stall in Maryland. Red states and blue states alike are poised to lose jobs in research labs and the local businesses serving them. Ripple effects of the Trump administration’s crackdown on U.S. biomedical research promise to reach every corner of America. It’s not just about scientists losing their jobs or damaging the local economy their work indirectly supports — scientists around the country say it’s about patient health. (Neergaard and Pananjady, 3/6)

The New York Times: Defunded Aid Programs Are Asked By Trump Administration To Prove Their Value, On A Scale Of 1 To 5

Last week, the Trump administration terminated nearly all of the United States’ foreign aid contracts after telling a federal court that its review of aid programs had concluded, and it had shut down those found not to be in the national interest. But over the last few days, many of those same programs have received a questionnaire asking them for the first time to detail what their projects do (or did) and how that work aligns with national interests. (Nolen, 3/6)

Fierce Healthcare: CMS Tells Hospitals It 'May' Implement New Gender-Affirming Care Policies

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) took early steps this week to pressure hospitals against the delivery of gender-affirming care to children and adolescents—a key policy of the Trump administration that has so far faced pushback from blue states, transgender rights advocates and the courts. Wednesday, the agency sent a special alert to hospitals across the country that it “may begin taking steps to appropriately update its policies to protect children from chemical and surgical mutilation,” language the White House has used in executive orders to describe hormonal treatments and surgical procedures used in transition-related care. (Muoio, 3/6)

The New York Times: Senators Press Marty Makary On Abortion Pills And Vaccines

At a confirmation hearing for Dr. Marty Makary on Thursday, senators focused heavily on the safety of the abortion pill, with Republican lawmakers urging him to restrict access and Democratic lawmakers demanding that he maintain its current availability. Dr. Makary, President Trump’s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration, signaled that he shared Republicans’ concerns about the current policy, issued during the Biden administration, which expanded access by allowing people to obtain the pills without an in-person medical appointment. (Jewett, 3/6)