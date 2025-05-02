Grant To Support Students’ Mental Health Clawed Back: The West Contra Costa Unified School District Board has learned that the Department of Education intends to cut a five-year, $4.2 million grant to just one year. The Mental Health Services Professional Grant was supposed to enable the Bay Area district to address the mental health needs of its students. Read more from EdSource.

California Scientists Find Possible Fix For Mercury In Fish: Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and UCLA reported success in using a modified strain of Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron, a common gut microbe, that could one day help shield people, especially pregnant women, from the toxic effects of mercury-laden seafood. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

