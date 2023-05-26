Majority Of Californians Say Feinstein Not Fit For Office, Poll Finds: Nearly two-thirds of Californians believe Sen. Dianne Feinstein is no longer fit to serve in office due to her health condition, a new poll found. The respondents ranged across the ideological spectrum. Read more from Politico and the Los Angeles Times.

Police Warned To Stop Sharing License Plate Data With Anti-Abortion States: Civil liberties groups told police in 71 California communities Thursday they must stop sharing automated license plate information with law enforcement agencies in other states that could use the data to track people seeking or providing abortions. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Note to readers: California Healthline's Daily Edition will not be published Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Look for it in your inbox Tuesday. Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.