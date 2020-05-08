Emergency department volumes are down 40 to 50 percent across the country. Doctors worry a new wave of cardiac patients is headed their way — people who have delayed care and will be sicker and more injured when they finally seek care. (Will Stone and Elly Yu, KPCC, 5/7)

An occupational therapist who loved family vacations. A licensed practical nurse whose death blindsided her husband and autistic son. A transportation supervisor who got sick just as his wife started a new cancer treatment. These are some of the people just added to “Lost on the Frontline,” a special series from The Guardian and KHN that profiles health care workers who die of COVID-19. (The Staffs of KHN and The Guardian, 5/8)

Los Angeles is the first big U.S. city to offer COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants it. Will it help restore normal life to the 10 million residents of the city and surrounding county? (Bernard J. Wolfson, 5/8)

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.

California Taking Baby Steps Toward Reopening, But Fears Of A Second Wave Keep Speed In Check : With more than 2,500 deaths, California avoided the huge death toll faced by hot spots such as New York, which has recorded more than 25,000 fatalities. But health experts said the Golden State is still highly vulnerable to new outbreaks. Hospitalizations have declined noticeably in Northern California, but they have remained steady in Southern California. “We’re going to level off, then we’re going to go up some more,” Dr. George Rutherford, a nationally renowned UC San Francisco epidemiologist and infectious disease expert, said Thursday at a campus online panel. “This is a consequence of behavior.” Read more from Phil Willon, Rong-Gong Lin and Taryn Luna of the Los Angeles Times .

Meanwhile, hard-hit hospitals are asking Newsom for help. The hospitals say they have suffered short-term losses of $10 billion to $14 billion in revenue alone and face long-term financial upheaval as a result of measures taken to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients. The California Hospital Association sent a letter to Newsom asking for $1 billion in financial assistance out of the state’s current fiscal budget. They also are hoping that in the 2020-2021 budget, Newsom will seek a disaster waiver from the federal government that would secure matching funds that would go to hospitals. Read more from Cathie Anderson of the Sacramento Bee .

Lawmakers began to prioritize the programs they hope to protect. The Legislature will take up the budget after Newsom releases his proposal on May 14. Lawmakers will then have until June 15 to pass a balanced spending plan. “I want to keep education as whole as possible,” Sen. Jerry Hill, a Democrat from San Mateo. Referring to deep cuts made during the last recession, he added, “we cannot abandon another generation of children.”

California Projected A $6 Billion Budget Surplus In January. Now, Its Deficit Forecast Tops A Daunting $54 Billion : The updated projection, released Thursday by the state Department of Finance, is the latest sign of how badly California’s economy has been battered since the pandemic took hold less than three months ago. Gov. Gavin Newsom said a multibillion-dollar budget reserve would be of some help, but he also pleaded for Washington to come to the state’s rescue with bailout money. “This is not a cry by any stretch. We are proud of this state and our capacity to meet the moment and to be resilient,” Newsom said at a news conference. “But this is bigger than all of us, and we really need the federal government to do more and to help us through this moment.”

Coronavirus

Los Angeles Times: Jobs Report: Coronavirus Sends Unemployment Rate To 14.7%

The U.S. economy suffered its biggest labor market shock on record last month, as government figures released Friday showed the COVID-19 pandemic erased 20.5 million jobs and sent the nation’s unemployment rate to 14.7%, the highest since at least the 1940s. As recently as February, the United States had enjoyed record economic expansion and the lowest unemployment in half a century, 3.5%. Not only is that gone, but more bad news is almost certain in the weeks and months ahead. (Lee, 5/8)

KQED: Does California Need A Defense Production Act For Medical Supplies?

Governor Gavin Newsom called the scramble for supplies "The wild, wild, west"— a months-long free-for-all by state and local governments to purchase protective equipment, ventilators and testing supplies needed on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. A lack of coordination by the federal government left states like California on their own to negotiate contracts for goods desperately needed to protect health care workers and safeguard the re-opening of businesses as the world attempts to respond to a global pandemic. (Marzorati, 5/7)

CalMatters: Lawmakers Want Details Of Blue Flame, Other Mask Contracts

California lawmakers plan to probe why state officials wired half a billion dollars for masks to a medical supply company that had existed for just three days, and want to know what’s changed in the state’s vetting process since the deal collapsed. “We really need to ensure that there are appropriate controls in place and that we are spending California’s tax dollars efficiently and responsibly,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, a Laguna Beach Democrat. (Rosenhall, 5/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: UCSF Medical Workers Question Federal Distribution Of COVID-19 Medicine

The distribution of a promising drug by the federal government to hospitals with COVID-19 patients has raised hackles among medical professionals after UCSF and many other medical centers with critical patients weren’t given a single dose. The experimental drug, remdesivir, reduced coronavirus symptoms in clinical trials and was approved last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under what is called an emergency use authorization, but only two of the 25 medical centers that got the drug were in California. (Fimrite and Morris, 5/7)

The Associated Press: Masks To Become Part Of Life In California, But Rules Vary

For Californians venturing outside, donning a mask will be as common as putting on a cap or sunglasses when the state begins gradually easing stay-at-home orders on Friday. But rules about face coverings vary from county to county, and it’s unclear what enforcement might look like. Masks have been ubiquitous at essential businesses like grocery stores and medical clinics since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. On the sidewalks of dense cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, people have been wearing masks for weeks, giving wide berth to the small number of others whose faces aren’t covered. (Weber, 5/8)

San Francisco Chronicle: Anti-Mask League: San Francisco Had Its Own Shutdown Protests During 1918 Pandemic

Even before the mandatory order was approved by supervisors on Oct. 24, 1918, The Chronicle reported, 4 out of 5 citizens were already wearing face coverings on the streets. “A week ago I laughed at the idea of the mask,“ local Red Cross Chairman John A. Britton told a reporter. “I wanted to be independent. I did not realize that the cost of such independence was the lives of others.” (Hartlaub, 5/8)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Protests Show U.S. Racial And Political Tension

The crowds protesting California’s stay-at-home orders aimed at stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus have a litany of grievances: Open the beaches. Free the churches. End the tyranny of a governor who has gone too far. They hop barricades to surf. They cite the Constitution. They wave American flags. They sport Trump 2020 gear. They rail against vaccines. In other states, including Michigan, protesters have shown up at government buildings carrying rifles. (Branson-Potts, Chabria, Campa and Vega, 5/8)

Los Angeles Times: Nomads Canteen Leads Orange County's Stay-At-Home Resistance

When Jeff Gourley welcomed diners into his San Clemente restaurant, Nomads Canteen, last week for the first time since mid-March, the response was so overwhelming that he quickly ran out of food — and had to close again. Gourley made attempts to socially distance customers by spreading out tables inside and having patrons wait on the restaurant’s sunny deck. But the eatery quickly filled with customers eager to get out of the house and return to some sense of normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Fry, 5/8)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus: Price-Gouging Charges Filed Against Grocery Store In Alameda County

Prosecutors charged a Pleasanton grocery store owner with nine misdemeanor counts of price gouging on Thursday after the store allegedly increased the cost of certain food items by as much as 300% during the coronavirus emergency. The charges, filed against grocery store Apna Bazar in a joint complaint by Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, mark the first price gouging case in Alameda County. (Cassidy, 5/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: Testing, Tracing And Homeless Housing: What California Counties Must Do To Reopen

California counties that want to go further than the state in reopening their local economies must meet testing benchmarks, be able to handle a hospital surge and have had no coronavirus deaths for 14 days, under rules that state officials laid out Thursday. Gov. Gavin Newsom said local governments would be able to ask the state public health director next week to let some businesses, including sit-down restaurants, reopen for more than the curbside pickups he is allowing in the first stage of his phased reopening. That stage begins Friday, although only two Bay Area counties are going ahead immediately. (Koseff, 5/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: Solano County Allows ‘Low-Risk’ Businesses To Reopen Friday

Retailers, manufacturers, pet grooming, florists, offices and some parks can reopen in Solano County starting Friday, Solano County health officials announced Thursday night. Health officials amended the county’s shelter-at-home order to widen the scope of permitted businesses and activities. The county also issued a roadmap to reopening that explains what the next months could look like. (Bauman, 5/7)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Linked To Syndrome Similar To Rare Disease In Kids

Three patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles who displayed symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare condition that can weaken blood vessels in children, have tested positive for antibodies against the novel coronavirus, indicating a potential link between the little-understood syndrome and the virus, according to a doctor who studies Kawasaki disease. (Matthew Ormseth, 5/8)

The Associated Press: 138 Central California Meat Plant Employees Have Coronavirus

At least 138 employees at a meat packing plant in Central California have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials say. Kings County Supervisor Doug Verboon told the Fresno Bee that the outbreak at Central Valley Meat Co. in Hanford accounts for nearly two-thirds of the coronavirus cases in the rural county, which has a total of 211 reported cases. (5/7)

CalMatters: Can California Cities Weather The COVID Recession?

For local governments still sporting the budgetary scars of the last “once in a generation” recession, this downturn is at once familiar — forcing elected leaders to cut, furlough and delay — and entirely new. Never in state history has so much economic activity ground to a halt so fast. (Christopher, 5/8)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento Women Sew, Donate Masks For Health Workers

Two retired women honed in their sewing skills while quarantining at home, making about 350 masks for families, health care workers and community members since March. One of them is Beverly Tanaka. She has been sewing since 8. Her grandmother, an avid sewer, inspired the same passion in her and taught her the craft. She got her first sewing machine in junior high as a present from her father. Whenever she has spare time, she sews. (Yu, 5/8)

Sacramento Bee: CA Jails Aren’t Testing Inmates For COVID-19. Why That’s Risky

Just 4 percent of inmates in California’s largest jails are known to have been tested for COVID-19, despite a drumbeat of warnings about the potential for outbreaks in facilities where people are confined in tight spaces, a Sacramento Bee review has found. Roughly 1,600 tests for the new coronavirus have been administered in jails located in the 15 California counties experiencing the highest number of infections, according to county-reported data and responses from sheriffs offices and local health departments contacted this week by The Bee. More than one-third of those tests — 667 — have come back positive. (Pohl, 5/8)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento County Jail Inmate Tests Positive For Coronavirus

For the first time since the coronavirus crisis began, an inmate at the Sacramento County jail had tested positive for COVID-19. Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials confirmed Thursday that a female inmate, who was housed in the Main Jail’s 7th floor’s west wing and came into the jail at the end of April, was asymptomatic when she was booked. Nonetheless, officials tested her and placed her in isolation for seven days, the jail’s policy during the pandemic. (Stanton, 5/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: 574 Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus At Lompoc Federal Prison Complex, 2 Dead

Nearly 600 inmates and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus amid an outbreak at a federal prison complex in Santa Barbara County, officials reported Thursday... Santa Barbara County’s public health department reported that of 109 new confirmed cases in the county Thursday, 100 were at the Lompoc prison complex.

San Francisco Chronicle: Women Released From Mesa Verde ICE Detention Facility Amid Coronavirus Fears

More than a dozen women held in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Bakersfield have been released after they held a hunger strike amid coronavirus concerns, an advocacy group said Thursday. ICE officials released at least 15 women from the Mesa Verde Detention Facility in Kern County, according to Centro Legal de la Raza, an Oakland-based legal organization that represents some of the women who were released. (Bauman, 5/7)

Fresno Bee: 36 More Fresno County Coronavirus Cases, Valley Totals Grow

Health officials reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in Fresno County on Thursday afternoon, bringing the county’s case count up to 813. No new coronavirus deaths were reported. The county’s eighth and ninth COVID-19 deaths were nursing home residents. (George, 5/7)

Fresno Bee: COVID-19 Violations: $35,000 In Fines Issued By Fresno, CA

Fines issued by the city of Fresno for opening a non-essential business, price gouging or other violations in connection with coronavirus rules in the past month totaled $35,000, according to numbers released by city officials. The largest fine, $10,000, was issued to Super Liquor at 4045 W. Fountain Drive, in connection to a charge of price gouging. Other large fines, each for $5000, were issued to Crazy Bernie Furniture at 4224 W. Shaw Ave. and The Spot Smoke Shop at 5665 N. Blackstone Ave., as a second count of operating a non-essential business. (Guy, 5/7)