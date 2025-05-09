SF Mayor Touts Funds To Address Homelessness: Mayor Daniel Lurie has raised $37.5 million from wealthy donors to address San Francisco’s homelessness and behavioral health crises, making good on one of his early pledges to supplement taxpayer funds by tapping private dollars to clean up streets and get more people into treatment and housing. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Bloomberg.

Abu Dhabi Aims To Lure More Startups To San Francisco: State-run Abu Dhabi Investment Office is expanding its presence in San Francisco, part of a push to build a health care cluster in the emirate. The office will tout “fast-track” clinical validations and regulatory approvals as Abu Dhabi looks to attract startups to underpin the Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine initiative. Read more from Bloomberg.

