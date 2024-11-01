ACA Enrollment Begins Today: Covered California launched open enrollment — which begins on Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 31, 2025 — when Californians can sign up for, renew or shop for a new health insurance plan. Read more from the Sierra Sun Times and Associated Press. Scroll down for more news about Obamacare.

It’s Time To Mask Up Again In Monterey: Starting today, everyone at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula must wear masks again due to concerns about rising COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Read more from KSBW.

