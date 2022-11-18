Pelosi Cast Long Shadow On Health Issues: As U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California steps back from her role as the leader of the House Democrats, she is being honored for blazing a historic trail that included muscling through the Affordable Care Act. Some say Pelosi likely will have a larger presence in San Francisco, enabling her to spend time with her husband, who is recovering from a brutal beating. Read more from USA Today, the San Francisco Chronicle, The Washington Post, Politico, and Axios.

Holmes Sentenced For Role In Theranos Scheme: A federal judge on Friday sentenced disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology. Holmes was sentenced in the same San Jose courtroom where she was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in January. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

