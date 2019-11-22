Good morning! Here are some of your top California health stories for the week.

Weapon Used In California High School Shooting Was Untrackable 'Ghost Gun' Built From Parts Ordered Online: The gun used in last week’s shooting at Saugus High School was assembled from parts, a so-called ghost gun without a registration number, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed Thursday. Homemade ghost guns have grown in popularity in recent years and cannot be traced because they lack serial numbers. Law-enforcement officials say they appeal to people who can’t pass background checks. In 2017, a Northern California man, who was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a restraining order, killed five people using a semiautomatic rifle that he made himself. Investigators use serial numbers on guns to trace weapons used in crimes. Guns sold by gun dealers, where buyers must go through a background check, have serial numbers because federal law requires gun manufacturers to put them on the firearms that they sell. Read more from Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times and Zusha Elinson of The Wall Street Journal.

In related news—

Los Angeles Times: After Mass Shooting, Fresno’s Hmong Community Is Left Mourning And Afraid

California Officials Say State’s Juvenile Halls Hold Only The Worst Offenders. A San Francisco Chronicle Investigation Finds That’s Not True: State law prohibits the detention of children and teenagers in juvenile halls unless they pose a danger to themselves or the community, are a flight risk or would not be safe if released. Yet probation officers and judges broadly interpret that standard, often holding young people in cells for low-level crimes, even if they pose little risk to the public. State data show that nearly a third of kids held in California’s juvenile halls in the past two years were accused of misdemeanor crimes or probation violations related to those offenses. One in 5 – roughly 550 a month – were booked solely on technical probation violations – mostly noncriminal offenses such as habitually skipping school, breaking curfew or drinking alcohol. Read more from Joaquin Palomino and Jill Tucker of The San Francisco Chronicle.

