New Hospital Coming to San Jose: Construction of a state-of-the-art Kaiser Permanente hospital in San Jose is underway after a groundbreaking for an ultra-modern complex to replace its aging medical center nearby. It is expected to open in five years. Read more from The Mercury News.

Pertussis Cases Skyrocket Across California: Whooping cough, a highly contagious and potentially dangerous illness, has surged in California this year. Fewer than 300 cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, were reported in 2023. This year, 1,744 cases were reported as of the end of September, according to the California Department of Public Health. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.