EpiPen Users Now Have An Alternative: San Diego-based ARS Pharmaceuticals has developed a potentially ground-breaking needle-free alternative for people who suffer severe allergies: an epinephrine nasal spray. Neffy, a name that’s intentionally easy to say and sounds kid-friendly, was recently approved by the FDA. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Anaheim Gets Tough On Homeless Encampments: A crackdown on homeless encampments has kicked off in Anaheim with police officers clearing out parks and railways. The moves comes after the City Council approved sweeping changes to its laws. Read more from Voice of OC and the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more news about homelessness.

