Biden To Sign Order On Drug Prices During California Trip, Official Says: President Joe Biden will head to a community college in Irvine today to meet with seniors and tout his administration’s efforts to reduce inflation. Reuters reported he will also sign an executive order that pushes federal officials to drive prescription drug costs down. Read more from Reuters, AP, Los Angeles Times, and LA Daily News.

Hillary Clinton Urges Californians To Protect Abortion Rights: Warning of a possible dark future if California fails to enshrine the right to abortion in its constitution, Hillary Clinton traveled to a San Francisco Planned Parenthood on Thursday to show her support for Proposition 1. “How many women have to die or be terribly mistreated in order to change these laws?” Clinton asked. Read more from Bay Area News Group and the San Francisco Chronicle.

