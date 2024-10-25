CVS, Union Strike Contract Deal: The unions representing more than 7,000 CVS workers in Southern California have reached a tentative agreement on a contract after workers went on strike over the weekend demanding better pay, staffing, and more affordable healthcare. Read more from the Associated Press.

Pesticides Found Floating In The Air: The California Department of Pesticide Regulation collected weekly air samples last year in Oxnard, Santa Maria, Shafter and Watsonville, and found pesticides in nearly 80% of the samples. Although state officials insist that none of the samples exceeded safe limits, environmentalists and anti-pesticide activists express concerns. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.