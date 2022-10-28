In California, Some Latinos With Disabilities Don’t Get As Much Help As Whites Do: The system charged with ensuring that California adults with developmental disabilities get crucial services is plagued with stark differences in spending by race, ethnicity, and where people live, according to a report released Wednesday by a disability advocacy group. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and Southern California News Group.

S.F. Wants Walgreens To Pay $8B To Help Fix Opioid Crisis: San Francisco has said that its plan for abating its opioid crisis will cost $8.1 billion over 15 years and has asked a federal judge to order Walgreens Boots Alliance to contribute to the effort. Read more from Reuters.

