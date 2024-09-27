California Officially Apologizes For Harms Caused By Slavery And Bias: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a formal apology for California’s role in slavery and legacy of racism against Black people as part of a series of reparations bills he approved Thursday. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and Politico. Scroll down for more legislative news.

Two Counties Report Potential Tuberculosis Exposures: The Fresno County Department of Public Health is investigating a potential exposure to TB at Fresno State and Fresno City College. Read more from KVPR. Another TB outbreak has been reported at The Cove at La Jolla Post-Acute Care Center in San Diego County. Read more from Times of San Diego.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.