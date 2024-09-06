California Dairies With Bird Flu Aren’t Being Named : Federal and state officials are keeping tight-lipped about the location of three Central Valley dairies that have tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. But some say that revealing names increases the risk for potentially spreading the virus. Read more from The Fresno Bee .

Intense Heat Grips California: Temperatures hovered above 100 degrees along parts of the California coast early Friday, creating unbearable conditions past midnight as officials warned that the excessive heat would last through the weekend. “We’re not seeing a ton of release at night. That’s absolutely concerning,” said Bryan Lewis, a meteorologist in Oxnard. The dangerous heat and changing weekend weather patterns will also raise the risk of fires, experts warn. Read more from The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle and CalMatters .

Becker's Hospital Review: 11 Health Systems Leading In AI Becker’s Healthcare, in partnership with the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Center for Health Innovation at UC San Diego, has compiled a list of leading U.S. health systems that are pioneers in demonstrated, outcomes-based AI solutions. These organizations are not only conducting transformative research but are also demonstrating tangible patient benefits from AI applications. Their success is characterized by a deliberate focus on ethical implementation, ensuring that AI technologies are used responsibly and effectively. (Dyrda, 9/5)

CalMatters: What California Lawmakers Did To Regulate Artificial Intelligence California legislators just sent Gov. Gavin Newsom more than a dozen bills regulating artificial intelligence, testing for threats to critical infrastructure, curbing the use of algorithms on children, limiting the use of deepfakes, and more. But people in and around the AI industry say the proposed laws fail to stop some of the most worrisome harms of the technology, like discrimination by businesses and government entities. At the same time, the observers say, whether passed bills get vetoed or signed into law may depend heavily on industry pressure, in particular accusations that the state is regulating itself out of competitiveness in a hot field. (Johnson, 9/6)

Voice of San Diego: Council Prez Wants To Give Mayor New Powers On Homelessness Council President Sean Elo-Rivera will urge fellow councilmembers on Monday to grant Mayor Todd Gloria new powers to try to more rapidly respond to the city’s housing and homelessness crises. After back-and-forth with Gloria’s office this summer over whether formal declarations could help the city confront the impending loss of hundreds of shelter beds, Elo-Rivera is proposing a process for the mayor to declare housing and homelessness emergencies under certain conditions. Once the mayor declares an emergency, he could bypass competitive bidding processes and City Council approval on some contracts. (Halverstadt, 9/6)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Annual Count Shows Rising Homelessness In Sonoma County From 2023 to 2024 in Sonoma County, there were significant increases in the number of homeless veterans, people who are chronically homeless, and people who have been homeless for more than a year, according to the county’s final Point in Time count report on homelessness, which was released late Tuesday. (Hay, 9/5)

Becker's Hospital Review: The Hospitals That Still Call Themselves Hospitals As the word "hospital" has largely disappeared from its own industry, a stronghold for the term remains. Children's hospitals. Even though they've grown beyond their flagship facilities, pediatric health systems like Boston Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Children's Hospital Los Angeles still go by their longtime names. (Bruce, 9/5)

Becker's Hospital Review: 741 Hospitals Selected For CMS' Next Alternative Pay Model, By State CMS published the list of acute care hospitals selected for its next episode-based alternative payment model, TEAM. TEAM stands for "Transforming Episode Accountability Model," and is the next evolution of the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced and Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement models. TEAM will begin Jan. 1, 2026 and last five years. Hospitals were selected using the Core Based Statistical areas, and hospitals located in the identified regions are required to participate. (Dyrda, 9/5)

Fierce Biotech: After FDA Rejection And Layoffs, Lykos CEO Is Leaving Lykos Therapeutics CEO and founder Amy Emerson is stepping down, with Chief Operating Officer Michael Mullette taking over the top spot on an interim basis. Emerson has been with the MDMA treatment-focused biotech since its inception in 2014 and will transition into a senior adviser role until the end of the year, according to a Sept. 5 company release. In her place steps Mulette, who has served as Lykos’ COO since 2022 and has past leadership experience at Sanofi and Moderna. (Masson, 9/5)

Becker's Hospital Review: Prime Financial Outlook Improves To 'Positive' Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare has closed on a $1.5 billion bond amid Moody's raising its rating outlook to "Positive." The support behind the financing led to a total bond offering upsize to $1.5 billion from $750 million. The health system used the senior secured notes, due in 2029, to redeem its 7.25% senior secured notes due next year, to repay outstanding indebtedness, pay related fees and expenses, and to raise funds for pending acquisitions, according to a Sept. 4 news release. (Ashley, 9/5)

The Oaklandside: Oakland’s 911 Dispatch System Gets Its First Upgrade In 20 Years For the first time in 20 years, the city of Oakland’s 911 emergency dispatch system is getting a much-needed upgrade. During a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Municipal Service Center in East Oakland, Mayor Sheng Thao and other city leaders announced the city’s current computer-aided dispatch system, called Motorola Premier, will be upgraded to PremierOne. The new software, Thao said, allows dispatchers to answer calls for service faster, assigns first responders to incidents quicker, and has an improved user interface, among other changes. (Romero, 9/5)

Roll Call: Health Agencies Scramble To Prepare For New Mpox Strain State and federal health agencies are gearing up to respond to a new strain of mpox — the virus formerly known as monkeypox — if the new strain spreads to the United States. But this time, they are doing so with fewer resources. (Cohen, 9/5)

News-Medical.net: Arthritis Medications Could Reverse COVID Lung Damage Arthritis drugs already available for prescription have the potential to halt lingering lung problems that can last months or years after COVID-19 infections, new research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine and Cedars-Sinai suggests. By examining damaged human lungs and developing an innovative new lab model, the scientists identified faulty immune processes responsible for the ongoing lung issues that plague an increasing number of people after they've otherwise recovered from COVID-19. These lasting harms of COVID infection, known as "post-infection lung fibrosis," have no good treatments. The new research, however, suggests that existing drugs such as baricitinib and anakinra can disrupt the malfunctioning immune response and finally allow damaged lungs to heal. (9/6)

NBC News: New Covid Vaccine: Independent Pharmacies Report Delays As Pfizer And Moderna Doses Roll Out As major pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens roll out the new Covid vaccine, independent pharmacies say they’re facing delays in getting their shipments, leading to longer wait times for their patients to get vaccinated. Neal Smoller, the owner of Village Apothecary, an independent pharmacy in Woodstock, New York, said he received doses of Moderna’s vaccine over the weekend, but Pfizer’s didn’t arrive until Wednesday. (Lovelace Jr., 9/5)

USA Today: The 25-Year Fight To Defeat West Nile Virus, One Convoy At A Time. Late summer is peak mosquito season. Exactly 25 years ago, West Nile first appeared in the Western Hemisphere in New York City before it spread across North America. Public health officials have adapted by spraying pesticides to kill off Culex mosquitoes before they can infect people with the virus. But warming temperatures in recent years have made it easier for mosquitoes to multiply and spread diseases. Health departments face new challenges in protecting people from illness and death. (Cuevas, 9/5)

Time: Why Mosquitoes Are So Dangerous Right Now The species primarily responsible for spreading eastern equine encephalitis, Culiseta melanura, have drawn the most attention lately because of how deadly the disease is. But fewer than six cases have been reported so far this year in the U.S., and that's pretty on par with what's reported in New England every year, says Dr. James Shepherd, an infectious disease expert at Yale University School of Medicine. Despite the recent drastic actions of local authorities in closing down public areas, the number of infections so far this year don’t seem to be any greater than other years. (Park, 9/4)

Los Angeles Times: Summer 2024 Was Earth's Hottest On Record As Southern California swelters under its most punishing heat wave of the year, international climate officials have confirmed that summer 2024 was Earth’s hottest on record. The global average temperature in June, July and August — known as the boreal summer in the Northern hemisphere — was a record-breaking 62.24 degrees, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. The season was marked by explosive wildfires, sizzling heat waves and heat-related deaths in California and many other parts of the world. (Smith, 9/6)

San Diego Union-Tribune: CDC To Lead Investigation Into Health Impacts Of Sewage Crisis On Community The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will lead an investigation into the cross-border sewage crisis, measuring the potential health impacts on people who live and work near where millions of gallons of sewage spill over the U.S.-Mexico border from Tijuana, county officials said Thursday. (Murga, 9/5)

People: Vaping Is Linked To Teen Mental Health Issues: Study A new study has found a link between vaping and the mental health of teenagers. According to research done by Australia's Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, 20% of students who participated demonstrated symptoms of moderate to severe depression. This result could potentially lead to intervention related to mental health and e-cigarette use, The Guardian reports. (Watts, 9/3)

USA Today: Good News On Teen Vaping? Rates Have Dropped, But Another Product Worries Tobacco Watchdogs The survey showed that more teens have turned to nicotine pouches in recent years, which are sold under brands such as Zyn and Rogue. The survey found that 1.8% of school-age kids used nicotine pouches in the past 30 days, slightly more than 1.5% who reported using them last year. Nearly a half million school-age kids used nicotine pouches in the past 30 days, more than double the 200,000 youth pouch users in 2021. Among nicotine pouch users, Zyn was the most popular brand followed by on!, Rogue, Velo and Juice Head ZTN. More than 85% of pouch users said they used flavored products. (Alltucker, 9/5)

Stat: Youth Vaping Declines In 2024, A Public-Health Victory The number of U.S. kids who are using e-cigarettes has continued to tumble, new federal data show, prompting government health officials to declare an incremental victory in their fight against youth tobacco use. (Lawrence, 9/5)

Los Angeles Times: San Diego County Needs Dangerous Dog Database, Grand Jury Says If a pet dog has a history of biting, does the public have a right to know? The grand jury in San Diego County considered this question and answered in the affirmative. In an investigation prompted by a complaint from a dog bite victim who found the official response inadequate, the watchdog group recommended that San Diego County publish the addresses of dog owners whose pets have been determined to be dangerous. (Smith, 9/6)

The Oaklandside: Oakland Sues Southwest Airlines For Allegedly Denying Workers Their Paid Sick Leave Oakland is suing Southwest Airlines for allegedly depriving its workers paid sick leave, and for breaching a 2020 settlement over the same issue. On Wednesday, City Attorney Barbara Parker filed a lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court that accuses the airline of violating Oakland and California sick leave laws. According to the complaint, Southwest has been denying some of its workers in Oakland the right to use earned paid sick leave. The city claims that Southwest has also retaliated against workers who tried to use their leave and discouraged them from filing complaints with the city. (Wolfe, 9/5)

Los Angeles Times: 'Pillowcase Rapist' Could Be Making His Home In L.A. County Again A violent sexual predator is set to be released and could be making his home in Los Angeles County. The proposal to house the man once known as the “Pillowcase Rapist” in the Antelope Valley town of Juniper Hills has brought calls from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Dist. Atty. George Gascón for residents to voice their concerns. (Smith, 9/5)

Editorials and Opinions

Bloomberg: All The Ways Heat Is Terrible For Your Health

Heat-related deaths could triple from existing levels by 2100 if temperatures rise by 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) — which the world is on track for under current climate policies — to nearly 129,000 a year from about 44,000 a year. (Lara Williams, 9/4)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Proposition 35 Would Stabilize Health Care, Helping Millions

For me, Proposition 35 is straightforward. It addresses California’s urgent health care needs by securing dedicated, ongoing funding to protect and expand access for the more than 14 million Californians who depend on Medi-Cal, including half of all children in our state. (Edgar Chavez, 9/1)

Los Angeles Times: Disability Providers Should Abide By Public Records Act

The 21 nonprofits that serve Californians with developmental disabilities are secretive about their decision-making processes. They hold tight to desk manuals and other documents and data that could shed light on serious problems, including service disparities depending on neighborhood or race. That lack of transparency could be solved in part if the nonprofits become subject to the Public Records Act, which requires that state agencies make their documents available to the public when asked, with few exceptions. Assembly Bill 1147 would make that happen. Gov. Gavin Newsom should sign it. (9/6)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Artificial Intelligence Already Improving Biomedical Research, Health Care

Out of every 10,000 to 15,000 new chemical compounds identified during drug discovery, just five will make it into human clinical trials. More than 92 percent of these drugs will fail in trials, usually because they were not sufficiently safe or effective. (David A. Brenner, 9/5)

Times of San Diego: A Stroke Survivor Lives To Tell His Story - And Offer Advice To Others

The fact that I can write this story is something of a medical miracle. On July 30, I was rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital’s trauma unit, disoriented, unable to speak coherently, and afraid I might never talk again. Within 12 hours, I could clearly communicate with my wife and the medical professionals who restored my brain functioning — and possibly saved my life — thanks to an amazing drug that can reverse brain injury and prevent permanent disability. (Paul Krueger, 9/4)

San Francisco Chronicle: I Am Autistic And Profoundly Afraid Of Your Dog Off Its Leash

Everyone seems to be outdoors enjoying the summer — except for me. I am profoundly autistic. As a result, I may jump up and down at strange moments or laugh uncontrollably. I cannot speak at all except for a few rote phrases, though I can write with the aid of a letter board or electronic device. And I am profoundly afraid of the dogs off their leashes that seem to be everywhere, especially in summertime. (Jason Jacoby Lee, 9/5)

Los Angeles Times: Don't Make Students State Their Pronouns On The First Day Of Class

Like clockwork, as we return to school, our classrooms will fall into gender pronoun controversies. The inclusive impulse on Day One is to have everyone in class introduce themselves and share their pronouns, so nobody is singled out. But many don’t think about pronouns. Even for me, as a nonbinary law professor who uses “they,” it’s never easy. Others must feel even more awkward when prompted to share their preferences. Hounded by the pronoun police and the gender warriors, what are we to do? My answer? Radical empathy. (Darren Rosenblum, 9/4)

Los Angeles Times: Mostly Empty Mental Hospital Can Help More People — Without Turning Into A Jail

Metropolitan State Hospital occupies 162 acres in Norwalk. That’s about the same size as Disneyland. Many of Metropolitan’s structures have been unoccupied for decades. Coyotes prowl freely across the sprawling grounds, past Tudor-style office buildings. It is one of the few remaining California state mental hospitals that were once part of a much larger network meant to treat patients with psychiatric illnesses. Today, more than 90% of some 7,000 patients treated at the five locations at any given time (about 700 of them at Metropolitan) are in some way involved in the criminal justice system. Some are mentally incompetent to stand trial and will receive just enough care to be able to return to court to face charges. Others have been deemed not guilty by reason of insanity or have some other connection to the justice system. (9/3)