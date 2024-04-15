In Surprise LA Visit, Harris Slams Trump Over Abortion: Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday continued to hammer Donald Trump’s role in overturning Roe vs. Wade during a surprise appearance in Century City. “Former president Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo Roe, and they did exactly as he intended,” Harris said. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more reproductive health news.

Tourist Infected With Measles Had Visited Universal Studios: Los Angeles County health officials issued an exposure warning Saturday after a traveler with measles visited Universal Studios, the Santa Monica Pier, and other locations between March 30 and April 1. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and Variety.

