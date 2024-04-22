Supreme Court Case Today Could Change How Cities Deal With Homelessness: The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments today on what some are calling the most important case about homelessness in decades: Johnson v. Grants Pass. A ruling is not expected until June, but the case could have wide-ranging implications in California. Read more from CapRadio , the San Francisco Chronicle , and Politico . Keep reading for more news on the housing crisis.

Los Angeles Times: Mayor Bass' Ambitious Housing Program Calls On L.A.'s Wealthy. Can She Pull It Off? Philanthropic and real estate leaders react with hope and skepticism to Mayor Karen Bass' plan to use outside donations to buy real estate. (Smith, 4/21)

Los Angeles Times: How L.A. Homeless People Who Built Their Own Makeshift House In Gentrifying Highland Park In a city of multimillion-dollar houses and celebrity estates, Cesar Augusto’s home stands apart. The walls consist of discarded fencing and wood paneling repurposed by Augusto, a tarp serves as a roof, and the front yard is the industrial backdrop of a city’s flood channel. Balanced on a thin slice of land between the 110 Freeway and the Arroyo Seco flood channel, the home — not a house in the conventional sense — is framed under a stand of trees by a white lattice fence and window shutters. (Solis, 4/22)

VC Star: Ventura County Homeless Population Dips For First Time Since 2017 The number of homeless people in Ventura County has decreased for the first time since 2017. The total population fell by 83 to 2,358, results from the latest homeless count shows. (Varela, 4/21)

LAist: How To Have The Pregnancy You Deserve, According To Black Parents And Maternal Health Experts We already know that the health and mortality stats about Black babies and mothers don’t look good. The statistics about racial disparities point to a long history of systemic issues, with structural racism at the root. But if you’re pregnant, how can you set yourself up for the healthy pregnancy you deserve? Sometimes it helps to hear from others who have been through it before. During Black Maternal Health Week, we asked Black parents and maternal health advocates to share wisdom and affirmations for parents-to-be. (Ritoper and Yu, 4/21)

Stat: After Dobbs Decision, Hospitals Reluctant To Discuss Maternal Care The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has transformed not just abortion access but maternal health care across the United States, causing physicians in states with restrictive laws to shift treatment of conditions including ectopic pregnancy and miscarriage. The full scale of the impact, though, has been obscured in a polarized political climate where physicians are often afraid to speak out, or are blocked by their hospitals from talking about their experiences post-Dobbs. (Goldhill, 4/22)

Axios: Drive Time For Abortions Are Longest In Low-Income, Diverse Areas Across U.S. People driving the longest distances to get an abortion are more likely to come from congressional districts with lower incomes and more diverse populations, according to data analysis by the left-leaning Center for American Progress provided exclusively to Axios. (Rubin, 4/21)

Mother Jones: With This Week’s Abortion Case, Supreme Court Faces Grim Reality Of Overturning Roe At issue in this case is a radical idea: that states can force pregnant people in need of abortions to preserve their life and health to choose between waiting it out at grave risk or traveling across state lines as medical refugees. The high court has already signaled that it is likely to gut EMTALA’s protections for pregnant people, as it has blocked their enforcement in Idaho while the case is pending. Arriving at the court less than two years after it overturned Roe, this case presents the justices with the unvarnished reality that decision created: it has forced women into dire yet preventable health crises. (Levy, 4/22)

Slate: The Absurd Case About Whether Doctors Can Let You Bleed Out In The ER Is Reaching SCOTUS This week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a dispute over whether states can decline to abide by the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. EMTALA is a federal law requiring stabilizing care for all ER patients, including abortion care, even if it conflicts with a state’s own stricter abortion rules. Moyle v. United States consolidates two cases—Idaho v. United States and Moyle v. United States. (Lithwick, 4/22)

NPR: Scientists With African, Asian Names Less Likely To Be Mentioned In News Stories When one Chinese national recently petitioned the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to become a permanent resident, he thought his chances were pretty good. As an accomplished biologist, he figured that news articles in top media outlets, including The New York Times, covering his research would demonstrate his "extraordinary ability" in the sciences, as called for by the EB-1A visa. But when the immigration officers rejected his petition, they noted that his name did not appear anywhere in the news articles. (Peng, 4/19)

Reuters: UnitedHealth CEO To Testify Before US House Panel On Cyberattack At Tech Unit UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty will testify before a U.S. House subcommittee on May 1 about a recent cyberattack at the company's technology unit and its impact on patients and providers, the Energy and Commerce Committee said on Friday. The hack at Change Healthcare, a provider of healthcare billing and data systems, on Feb. 21 disrupted payments to doctors and healthcare facilities nationwide for a month. (4/19)

VC Star: Clinicas Faces More Accusations Of Retaliation In New Whistleblower Lawsuit The former leader of a now closed HMO alleges in a whistleblower lawsuit he was terminated by parent company Clinicas del Camino Real in retaliation for reporting alleged work improprieties. (Kisken, 4/22)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Debt, Deferred Maintenance Deal Slow To Rescue Tri-City Medical Center Plans made in the fall had UC San Diego Health running financially distressed Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside by the end of March, but the deal still is not complete. (Sisson, 4/21)

The Washington Post: The Pandemic Cost 7 Million Lives, But Talks To Prevent A Repeat Stall In late 2021, as the world reeled from the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, representatives of almost 200 countries met — some online, some in-person in Geneva — hoping to forestall a future worldwide outbreak by developing the first-ever global pandemic accord. The deadline for a deal? May 2024. The costs of not reaching one? Incalculable, experts say. (Sellers, 4/21)

AP: COVID-19: How The Search For The Pandemic's Origins Turned Poisonous The hunt for the origins of COVID-19 has gone dark in China, the victim of political infighting after a series of stalled and thwarted attempts to find the source of the virus that killed millions and paralyzed the world for months. The Chinese government froze meaningful domestic and international efforts to trace the virus from the first weeks of the outbreak, despite statements supporting open scientific inquiry, an Associated Press investigation found. That pattern continues to this day, with labs closed, collaborations shattered, foreign scientists forced out and Chinese researchers barred from leaving the country. (Kang and Cheng, 4/22)

CIDRAP: US Respiratory Virus Activity Continues To Tail Off Respiratory virus activity from flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continues to decline across most of the country, with only two jurisdictions—North Dakota and Wyoming—reporting high activity, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in updates today. (Schnirring, 4/19)

CIDRAP: Report: Less Than Half Of Nursing Home Residents Up To Date On COVID Vaccines In this week’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers review COVID-19 activity and vaccination in US nursing homes from October 2023 through February 2024 and find up to 26% of nursing homes reported at least one case of COVID-19 during each week of the study period. Weekly rates of incident SARS-CoV-2 infection ranged from 61.4 per 10,000 nursing home residents during the week ending February 11, 2024, to 133.8 per 10,000 during the week ending December 3, 2023. The cumulative weekly SARS-CoV-2 infection rate was highest in the Midwest region (130.1 per 10,000 residents) and lowest in the South (93.1 per 10,000). (Soucheray, 4/19)

VC Star: Ventura County's COVID-19 Response Scrutinized In After-Action Study Ventura County responded quickly and effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic but struggled at times to find protective equipment, enforce public health orders and meet an unprecedented demand from the public for information, according to an 85-page report on the COVID response. (Kisken, 4/21)

CBS News: U.S. Measles Cases Reach 125 This Year, Topping 2022's Large Outbreaks At least 125 measles cases have been reported across 17 states so far this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, up from 121 cases last week. More cases have now been reported this year than in all of 2022, the most recent annual peak of measles infections. Cases of measles had surged that year from outbreaks linked to unvaccinated Afghan refugees. (Tin, 4/19)

CIDRAP: GAO Report: HHS Mpox Failures Show Persistent Emergency Response Gaps Even with the lessons learned from the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) failed to respond effectively or coordinate a national response to the 2022 mpox outbreak, with state leaders citing a lack of communication and uneven access to tests and vaccines, according to a new report from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).Moreover, HHS still lacks a "coordinated, department-wide after-action program to identify and resolve recurring emergency response challenges," the report read. (Soucheray, 4/19)

Bird Flu

Barron's: U.S. Could Vaccinate A Fifth Of Americans In A Bird Flu Emergency

If the virus currently causing an outbreak of avian influenza among U.S. dairy cattle were to begin spreading widely among humans, the federal government says it could distribute enough vaccines within four months to inoculate a fifth of the U.S. population. If the virus currently causing an outbreak of avian influenza among U.S. dairy cattle were to begin spreading widely among humans, the federal government says it could distribute enough vaccines within four months to inoculate a fifth of the U.S. population. How effective that vaccine would be, and whether those doses would do enough to blunt the impact of a human pandemic, isn’t clear. Two clinical trials of the vaccine likely to be used, under way since last year, have yet to produce data. (Nathan-Kazis, 4/20)

Stat: H5N1 Bird Flu Genetic Sequences Released By USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has been under pressure from scientists both at home and abroad to share more data on the H5N1 bird flu outbreaks in dairy cows, uploaded a large number of genetic sequences of the pathogen late Sunday. (Branswell, 4/24)

USA Today: Bird Flu, Lack Of Vaccine Prompt 'Great Concern' For Top WHO Official

World Health Organization’s top scientist said this week the recent bird flu outbreak is of “great concern” to public health, and vaccine development to halt the virus is “not where we need to be.” The virus, known as Type A H5N1, which typically circulates among poultry and wild birds, has spread to mammals, including cows, cats and at least two people in the U.S. in recent years. The new development experts are eyeing is that the virus is now passing from mammal to mammal. (Cuevas, 4/19)

The New York Times: Scientists Fault Federal Response To Bird Flu Outbreaks On Dairy Farms

In the month since federal authorities announced an outbreak of bird flu on dairy farms, they have repeatedly reassured the public that the spate of infections does not impact the nation’s food or milk supply, and poses little risk to the public. Yet the outbreak among cows may be more serious than originally believed. In an obscure online update this week, the Department of Agriculture said there is now evidence that the virus is spreading among cows, and from cows to poultry. (Mandavilli and Anthes, 4/19)

Phys.org: H5N1 Strain Of Bird Flu Found In Milk: WHO

The H5N1 bird flu virus strain has been detected in very high concentrations in raw milk from infected animals, the WHO said Friday, though how long the virus can survive in milk is unknown. ... "It is important for people to ensure safe food practices, including consuming only pasteurized milk and milk products," said Wenqing Zhang, head of the global influenza program at the World Health Organization.