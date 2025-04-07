Newsom Decries ‘Irrational And Malicious’ USDA Funding Cuts: Gov. Gavin Newsom sent an urgent appeal to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Saturday, imploring the department to reverse the abrupt cancellation of a Biden-era program that feeds millions of California families. The cuts "will not only hurt our farmers, but also the families who need food banks,” Newsom said in a release announcing the appeal. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Kaiser Permanente Fires Top Security Official: Kaiser Permanente has fired a top corporate security official, along with a number of his underlings, amid allegations that an Oakland police officer shared information from a highly confidential criminal database with the health care giant. The brewing scandal could stretch well beyond its apparent origins in Oakland. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

