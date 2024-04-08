Battle Shapes Up Over LA Homeless Audit: The Los Angeles City Council agreed Friday to pay up to $2.2 million for an outside audit of homelessness programs that was ordered by a federal judge, but the amount fell short of initial estimates. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

San Diego County Medical Examiner Has 4- To 6-Month Backlog: Officials say the backlog is decreasing as the department adds staff, and the county has also hired a private contractor to catch up on some of the unfinished lab work. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area Startup Helps Women Nationwide Navigate Abortion Care In Post-Roe Landscape A little more than 10 years ago, Rebecca Nall chose to have an abortion. Not long out of college and living in her native Texas, she found herself pregnant when she didn’t want to be. She reached out to her local Planned Parenthood, but the location didn’t offer the service. That set off a confusing, stressful, and seemingly endless series of Google searches and calls to try and find a nearby, affordable care provider. The experience was taxing even with the support of a partner and friends. (DiFeliciantonio, 4/7)

The Washington Post: Trump Says Abortion Should Be Left To States, Declines To Endorse National Limit Former president Donald Trump, who has wavered between highlighting and downplaying his role in curtailing abortion rights, suggested Monday that the politically volatile issue should be left to states, after months of mixed signals about his position. In a video posted on social media, Trump took credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade but rebuffed pressure to campaign on a national limit. It is “now up to the states to do the right thing,” he said. “My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state,” Trump said in the video. (Knowles and LeVine, 4/8)

Solar Eclipse

The Washington Post: Here’s What Not To Do To Safely Watch The Total Solar Eclipse

A total solar eclipse isn’t the kind of thing where you can just wing it. You have to wear eclipse glasses at all times when any part of the sun is visible. But there is an exception: Do not wear eclipse glasses during the brief period of “totality,” when the sun’s face is completely blocked by the moon, leaving only the glowing solar corona. (Achenbach, 4/5)

Orange County Register: Total Solar Eclipse: Here’s How Visible It Will Be In Southern California

The Earth, moon and sun will align for a total eclipse in some areas of the world Monday, April 8. Californians will see a partial eclipse of about 50%.If you miss the total eclipse this time, you’ll have to wait two decades for your next chance in North America. The path of the total eclipse will start in Texas and end in Maine. It will last approximately from 11:27 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. Pacific time. In the path of the moon’s shadow, the maximum duration of totality will be 4 minutes, 28 seconds. (Snibbe, 4/4)

KVPR: San Joaquin Valley Will Experience A Partial Solar Eclipse On Monday

On Monday, the total solar eclipse will cross North America. While the San Joaquin Valley is not in its direct path, a partial eclipse will still be visible. If you plan to see the phenomenon, just make sure you have the right eyewear before you look up. "You need to wear special eclipse glasses that block out the light from the sun. Even if one percent of the light from the sun is still reaching us on earth, it's too much, it will damage our eyes," UC Merced Astrophysics Professor Anna Nierenberg said. (Arakelian, 4/5)