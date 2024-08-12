OC Officials Under Fire Over Money Meant To Feed Seniors: County of Orange executives can’t answer questions on how they signed off on sending over $10 million to a nonprofit, Viet American Society, that hasn’t been able to prove it spent the money on feeding seniors, over eight months after questions about their work surfaced. Read more from Voice of OC .

Los Angeles Times: Althea Alexander, Who Built Diversity Of Medical Students At USC, Dies As an assistant dean of diversity and inclusion at USC, Dr. Althea Alexander spent time speaking in high school classrooms across the United States, in search of undeveloped talent among Black and brown students in hopes of guiding them toward the field of medicine. She mentored minority medical students and sought to improve the school’s efforts to recruit diverse students. Her work, spanning five decades, paid off tenfold: She influenced the career paths of hundreds who would go on to become medical school deans, chief executives and even California’s surgeon general. Alexander, 89, died on July 17 after suffering a brain hemorrhage. (Gomez and Dillon, 8/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: Geriatricians In Short Supply In S.F., Elsewhere As Boomers Age The nation is facing a shortage of geriatricians that’s expected to worsen in the coming years as the Baby Boomer generation ages and there aren’t enough doctors entering the geriatrics specialty to keep up with demand. The American Society of Geriatrics estimates there are about 7,300 board-certified geriatricians working in the United States, which amounts to about one geriatrician for every 10,000 patients 65 and older. Ideally, that ratio would be closer to 1 per 1,000 patients or even 1 per 500, said Dr. Louise Walter, chief of the UCSF Division of Geriatrics. (Ho, 8/12)

Times of San Diego: Family Health Centers' New El Cajon Clinic Served 24,000 Patients In First Year One year after the El Cajon Urgent and Cardiac Care Center opened its doors, more than 24,000 new patients have sought help for a wide range of illnesses and health conditions. According to Fran Butler-Cohen, CEO of Family Health Centers of San Diego, the El Cajon center has surpassed two year’s worth of goals in its first year – in the number of patients served and reduction in trips to emergency rooms. (8/10)

Bay Area News Group: San Jose Hospital's Changes Raise Fears Over Effect Of Trauma Center Closures In February, HCA Healthcare, the corporation that owns Regional Medical Center, announced that it would be closing its trauma center completely. But last month, it changed course and said the hospital would be downgraded from a Level II to a Level III facility with changes taking effect on Aug. 12. Despite the decision to keep some version of the trauma center open, East San Jose residents and some doctors at the hospital remain concerned about the impact. (Hase, 8/12)

Covid-19

Los Angeles Times: This Is California’s Strongest Summer COVID Wave In Years. Why It Got So Bad

California’s strongest summer COVID wave in years is still surging, and an unusual midsummer mutation may be partly to blame. There are a number of possible culprits behind the worst summer infection spike since 2022, experts say. A series of punishing heat waves and smoke from devastating wildfires have kept many Californians indoors, where the disease can more easily spread. Most adults are also well removed from their last brush with the coronavirus, or their last vaccine dose — meaning they’re more vulnerable to infection. (Lin II, 8/12)

VC Star: Listing Of COVID-19 Policies In Public, Private Schools

Schools and universities have instituted their own rules about how to handle COVID-19 this fall. Below is a partial listing of California State University, the University of California, and other schools' COVID-19 policies this fall. (Woods II, 8/10)

The New York Times: Should You Get A Covid Shot Now?

Patients keep asking Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, the same question: Is it time to get another Covid shot? ... Experts said the right time for your next Covid shot will depend on your health status and what you’re hoping to get from the vaccines. (Blum, 8/12)

NPR: Is COVID Endemic Yet? Yep, Says The CDC. Here's What That Means

Four years after SARS-CoV2 sparked a devastating global pandemic, U.S. health officials now consider COVID-19 an endemic disease. "At this point, COVID-19 can be described as endemic throughout the world," Aron Hall, the deputy director for science at the CDC's coronavirus and other respiratory viruses division, told NPR in an interview. That means, essentially, that COVID is here to stay in predictable ways. The classification doesn't change any official recommendations or guidelines for how people should respond to the virus. (Stein, 8/9)

Reveal: The COVID Tracking Project Part 2

In March 2020, health care technologist Amy Gleason had a daunting task ahead of her. She was a new member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s data team, and it was her job to figure out where people were testing positive for COVID-19 across the country, how many were in hospitals, and how many had died from the disease. Gleason was shocked to find that data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wasn’t reflecting the immediate impact of the coronavirus. At the same time, the country was suffering from another huge shortfall: a lack of COVID-19 tests. (Curiskis and Oehler, 8/10)