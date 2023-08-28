Covid Measurements In Sewage Are Spiking, Falling Around California: Wastewater measurements reveal a swell in virus levels across the state. At a sewage plant in Redwood City, levels are spiking, but they are declining in San Francisco’s Oceanside neighborhood. Los Angeles is seeing a slow rise, while virus levels started to slowly fall off in Sacramento recently. Read more from KQED. Keep scrolling for more on the covid surge.

Berkeley Disability Advocates Protest ‘Dangerous’ City Policy: Three Berkeley disability advocates are suing the city over a policy requiring them to admit members of the public into their homes during meetings. According to the plaintiffs, the city will not allow disabled commissioners to remotely attend meetings unless they consent to having their home addresses posted as official meeting locations open to any member of the public. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Berkeleyside.

