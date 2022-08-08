San Clemente Backs Off Proposed Abortion Ban: San Clemente won’t be moving forward with an abortion ban after one of the two council members who proposed the item yanked his support at an abrupt special meeting Saturday. The room was so full of people they locked the doors to stop anyone else from coming in, setting up an overflow viewing room with more protesters outside. Read more from Voice of OC, San Diego Union-Tribune, and Times of San Diego.

San Francisco Residents To Protest For More Monkeypox Help: Activists in San Francisco will push health authorities for more monkeypox testing, treatment, and vaccines at a rally Monday afternoon outside the regional office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Read more from Bay City News. Scroll down for more on the monkeypox outbreak.

