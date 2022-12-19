LA Hospitals Have Few Beds For Sick Patients: The number of available Los Angeles County hospital beds has fallen to its lowest level of the pandemic, according to L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. However, there are some preliminary signs — at least on the covid-19 front — that things are improving. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more on the covid and flu outbreaks.

San Diego Nurses Struggling With Staff Shortages: There is a growing chorus of complaints from front-line workers that indicates the state’s nursing ratios, which specify maximum numbers of patients in specific departments, are often being broken under the strain of too few workers and too many patients. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.