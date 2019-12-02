Good morning! Here are some of your top California health stories for the day.

How Many Californians Have Died Preventable Deaths In Psychiatric Wards? The Answer Isn't Easy To Find: No single agency keeps tabs on the number of deaths at psychiatric facilities, yet they happen with startling frequency. A Los Angeles Times investigation reveals the scope of the problem in California. The Times review identified nearly 100 preventable deaths over the last decade at California psychiatric facilities. It marks the first public count of deaths at California’s mental health facilities and highlights breakdowns in care at these hospitals as well as the struggles of regulators to reduce the number of deaths. The total includes deaths for which state investigators determined that hospital negligence or malpractice was responsible, as well as all suicides and homicides, which experts say should not occur among patients on a psychiatric ward. It does not include people who died of natural causes or other health problems while admitted for a psychiatric illness. Although the number of inpatient deaths in California does not appear to be higher than national averages, the deaths reveal serious lapses in patient safety, experts say. Read more from the Soumya Karlamangla of the Los Angeles Times.

In related news from the Los Angeles Times: How To Reduce Suicides On The Psychiatric Ward

Old Pipes, Dry Wells And Shoddy Septic Tanks Plague Non-White Communities In California: Lack of access to clean drinking water remains a problem across California today and low-income communities are disproportionately affected. As many as 350,000 people lack access to potable water in the San Joaquin Valley alone. Many people say the conditions resemble the developing world; others call it the Appalachia of the West. Many labor settlements and rural communities that formed as non-white enclaves are today just miles away from more reliable water systems, and yet they remain without access. The lingering effects of such isolation are especially clear in the handful of rural colonies that once provided refuge for thousands of black farmworkers. These small towns are now predominantly Latino and are among the very first to lose water when drought comes. When water does flow, it is often tainted by arsenic or other chemicals. Read more from Jose A. Del Real of The New York Times.

Why Was Massachusetts Included On San Francisco’s List Of Places That Restrict Abortions?: San Francisco officials announced a ban on travel by city employees to Massachusetts and 21 other states whose abortion laws were deemed too restrictive by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The ban starts Jan. 1, 2020. San Francisco will not allow city contracts with Massachusetts-based companies after that date either. San Francisco Mayor London Breed's office says all the banned states “restrict abortion before viability of the fetus to live outside of the womb.” Massachusetts allows abortions up to 24 weeks. After that, abortions are only allowed in cases where the woman’s life or health is at risk. The blacklist is triggering a wide range of reactions. Read more from Martha Bebinger of WBUR.

