Workplace Tensions Bubble Up At Calif. Lab Crucial To Tracking Bird Flu: Current and former employees say poor management at the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory, headquartered on the UC Davis campus, caused an exodus of workers that left a skeletal crew struggling to keep pace with testing demands. Read more from the Los Angeles Times .

Certain Raw Farm Products Withheld From Stores : California’s largest raw milk producer, Raw Farm, confirmed Friday that it has temporarily stopped distributing milk to retailers and quarantined its herds in Fresno and Kern counties after testing showed some cows may be infected with bird flu. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Los Angeles Times .

Public Health

Los Angeles Times: Monterey Park Restaurant Patrons May Have Been Exposed To Hepatitis A

L.A. County health officials are warning that some diners at a Monterey Park restaurant may have been exposed to hepatitis A. An employee at a Buffalo Wild Wings in the city was found to be infected with the highly contagious liver infection, the county Department of Public Health said in a release Wednesday. Customers who ate at the restaurant at 4000 Market Place Drive in Monterey Park between Nov. 13 and 22 might have been exposed and should receive a hepatitis A vaccine if they are not already immunized, health officials said. (McDonald, 11/27)

Los Angeles Times: Elevated Radiation Detected At Former Bay Area Landfill Turned Art Park

State-ordered environmental testing has uncovered elevated levels of cancer-causing radiation at a popular spot for hikers and dog walkers in the Bay Area, according to a new report. Over the summer, the city of Albany hired hazardous waste specialists with Cabrera Services Inc. to survey for the presence of radioactive waste at the Albany Bulb, a former municipal landfill for construction debris that now features scenic hiking trails and a sprawling collection of outdoor art. (Briscoe, 12/2)

Los Angeles Times: Fresno County Woman Dies After Bitten By Rabid Bat In Classroom

A Fresno County woman died after being bitten by a rabid bat in the middle school classroom where she taught art, according to public health officials and published reports. The Fresno County Department of Public Health reported last week that a county resident had died from rabies after being bitten by a bat in Merced County. Health officials did not name the victim, but friends identified her as Leah Seneng, 60, an art teacher at Bryant Middle School in the small Merced County city of Dos Palos, according to reports in the Fresno Bee and KFSN-TV. (Ormseth, 12/1)

NBC News: Cucumbers Recalled In 26 States Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

An Arizona produce company is recalling all sizes of its whole, fresh American cucumbers in California and 25 other states because they could be contaminated with salmonella, it said. SunFed said in an announcement posted online Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration that cucumbers it sold from Oct. 12 to Nov. 26 were recalled because of the potential contamination, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. (Rudy, 11/29)