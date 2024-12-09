Center For Cancer Prevention Opens In LA: With a goal of reducing disparities in cancer care and improving access for underserved communities, global lifestyle brand Ralph Lauren has opened the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention at Los Angeles-based USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. It began accepting patients earlier this fall. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

Marin County Child Might Have H5N1 Bird Flu: Marin County health officials are investigating a possible case of H5N1 bird flu in a child. If confirmed, the case would be the second instance of a child infected with H5N1 in California, and specifically the Bay Area. The source of the infection is not known. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down to read more about bird flu.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.