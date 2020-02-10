Good morning! The coronavirus outbreak has surpassed a grim milestone as the death toll surpasses that of the SARS outbreak 17 years ago. Read more on that and other coronavirus updates below, but first here are your top California health stories for the day.

Governor’s Single-Payer Commission Gets To Work On Health Care Options For State: Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom convened his Healthy California for All Commission for the first time, with the goal of providing “coverage and access through a unified financing system, including, but not limited to a single payer financing system,” according to a press release. Part of the commission’s job will be taking stock of California’s current health care system and figuring out what a transition to single-payer might look like, including who would pay for it. In the meantime, the governor has taken steps toward universal health care, the idea of covering all Californians through several different programs. Read more from Sammy Caiola of Capital Public Radio.

San Francisco To Purchase Board-And-Care Facilities To Protect Housing For Vulnerable Populations: As San Francisco rapidly loses its desperately needed residential care facilities for the elderly, homeless and mentally ill, the city has come up with a plan — and the money — to save two from closing. Officials plan to purchase two board-and-care facilities: Grove Street House with nine beds and South Van Ness Manor with 29 beds. The purchases are the first of their kind in recent history, and part of the city’s overall strategy to maintain the homes amid a dearth of long-term options for the city’s most vulnerable. While the city’s purchases will save a total of 38 beds, they are only one small step toward stemming the tide of closures around the city. San Francisco has lost more than a quarter of its board-and-care beds since 2012, according to city data. Read more from Trisha Thadani of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.