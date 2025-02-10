NIH Funding Cuts Alarm UC Medical Researchers: Drastic cuts to National Institutes of Health “indirect funds” for medical research has prompted deep concerns at the University of California over how to continue studies into life-saving treatments. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more on the federal spending cuts.

Rady Children's Says It Will Continue Gender-Affirming Care: Rady Children's Hospital has confirmed that its Center for Gender-Affirming Care "is operating without changes" despite President Donald Trump's executive order. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.