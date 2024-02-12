Bill Would Allow Some Community Colleges To Offer Bachelor’s Degree In Nursing: Lawmakers in California have introduced a bill to create a pilot program that would allow up to 15 community colleges in the state to offer a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

SD Health Department To Investigate Gastrointestinal Illnesses: Amid mounting pressure, the county health department is now looking into reports of increased gastrointestinal illness at a South Bay urgent care clinic that appear to coincide with heavy rain that pushes raw sewage across the border from Tijuana. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

