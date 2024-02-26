A March 5 ballot initiative seeks $6.4 billion to build thousands of new housing units and provide mental health treatment for homeless people — on top of the billions already being spent to address the public health crisis. Despite significant support from health and law enforcement officials, many front-line workers are skeptical that more money is the answer. (Angela Hart, 2/26 )

Norovirus Is Surging In Western US : The Bay Area is enjoying a reprieve from covid and flu, but some residents are dealing with another nasty bug. About 12.8% of lab tests for norovirus — often referred to as “stomach flu” or “food poisoning” — are coming back positive in the country’s West region, the highest figure since June. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Axios: Pharmacies Unable To Fill Prescriptions After Change Healthcare Cyberattack Patients across the country have been unable to get their prescriptions filled as health tech company Change Healthcare responds to a cyberattack. It's still unclear when Change Healthcare will return to normal operations, and until then, local pharmacies that rely on the company to process payments through patients' insurance say they're facing outages and delays in filling prescriptions. (Sabin, 2/23)

SC Media: Exclusive: Cyberattack On Change Healthcare Was An Exploit Of The ConnectWise Flaw Security experts have warned for the past couple of days that the two flaws recently uncovered in ConnectWise’s ScreenConnect app could become the major cybersecurity story of 2024 – and that the healthcare and critical infrastructure sectors were especially vulnerable. ... SC Media has learned that the recent cybersecurity incident at UnitedHealth's Change Healthcare that led to slowdowns at pharmacies was caused by a strain of LockBit malware that was used to exploit the vulnerabilities in ConnectWise ScreenConnect. (Zurier, 2/23)

CNBC: UnitedHealth Subsidiary Change Healthcare Down For A Fourth Day Following Cyberattack Change Healthcare’s systems are down for a fourth straight day after parent company UnitedHealth Group disclosed that a suspected cybersecurity threat actor gained access to part of its information technology network on Wednesday. UnitedHealth, the biggest health-care company in the U.S. by market cap, owns the health-care provider Optum, which merged with Change Healthcare in 2022. Optum services more than 100 million patients in the U.S., according to its website, and Change Healthcare offers solutions for payment and revenue cycle management. (Capoot, 2/24)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Scripps Physician Finally Getting To Use The Technology He Helped Invent For Heart Condition Dr. Steven Mickelsen dreamed up a new way to treat a heart condition called atrial fibrillation while finishing a medical fellowship at the University of Iowa in 2012. (Sisson, 2/25)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Lifeline Or Power Grab? Palomar Health May Cede Oversight Of CEO, Other Top Executives To Private Company Under heavy financial pressure, elected leaders at Palomar Health are considering a significant management change that would end their direct supervision of the top executives who oversee the organization’s strategic planning and day-to-day operations. (Sisson, 2/26)

Los Angeles Times: 'Very Aggressive Treatment' On The Streets Of Skid Row From A Renegade M.D. The team gathered at 4th and Crocker streets and headed south, into the blue-tented netherworld of social collapse, armed with lifesaving drug-overdose kits and injectable, long-acting anti-psychotic medication. “We’re trying very aggressive treatment on the streets,” said Dr. Susan Partovi. “Housing definitely saves your life, but there’s a small sub-group of people who won’t accept housing because of their mental illness. ”She figures that if she administers medication that lasts a month and can help stabilize patients — with their consent — they’ve got a chance. (Lopez, 2/24)

Los Angeles Times: San Francisco Will Start Prosecuting Drug Dealers For Murder County by county in California, as fentanyl overdoses escalate, local prosecutors are turning to a novel legal strategy to stem the spiraling death toll: charging drug dealers with murder. In July, Placer County reached a landmark plea deal that sent a man to prison for 15 years-to-life on charges of second-degree murder after he provided a Roseville teenager with a fentanyl-contaminated pill that proved lethal. (Wiley, 2/26)

San Diego Union-Tribune: A Covid-19 School Program Sheltered Hundreds Who Lost Homes To San Diego Floods. It Wil Expire This Fall Without New Funding. LeMoine is one of more than 200 families displaced by the Jan. 22 flood who have received free motel stays through a schools program called Project Rest. Officials say it’s the first program of its kind in San Diego County where public schools pay for temporary housing for students and their families experiencing short-term or long-term homelessness. (Taketa, 2/25)

Los Angeles Times: Hollywood Homeless Encampments Fuel Neighborhood Frustration The fire that broke out on Franklin Avenue last month was, by some measures, a modest one. But with winds blowing in the Cahuenga Pass that night, it had the potential to be destructive. Embers from the fire, which started at a homeless encampment, landed on a nearby apartment building, Fire Department officials said. By the time the blaze was out, it had scorched a nearby tree, destroyed two cars and sent smoke into nearby homes. “It smelled like burning fuel, burning plastic,” said one Hollywood resident who lives nearby. The fire that burned on Jan. 7 broke out in the first neighborhood targeted by Inside Safe, the initiative created by Mayor Karen Bass to move homeless people off sidewalks and into housing. The area is also one of the few in Los Angeles to receive a second visit from the mayor’s program. (Zahniser, 2/25)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Volunteer Santa Rosa Homeless Operation Reignites Discussion About Winter Shelter Options The upstart volunteer group operating a mobile warming center in southeast Santa Rosa to provide emergency aid to unsheltered residents has reignited a perennial discussion about available winter shelter space in Sonoma County. An estimated 2,266 people are homeless across the county, according to a January 2023 census, and about a quarter of those surveyed were chronically homeless. About 27% reported having a chronic health condition. (Pineda, 2/25)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Few Homeless People Have Been Detained Under San Diego's Camping Ban. The Number Prosecuted Is Even Lower. There’s no question San Diego’s camping ban has made an impact. Its passage last summer corresponded with a drop in homelessness downtown, more people asking for shelter and an increase in riverbed encampments. Other cities have moved to follow San Diego’s lead. Some lawmakers want to take the rules statewide. (Nelson, 2/25)

Capital & Main: California Plans To Eliminate A Healthful-Food Program That Has Served Both Farmers And Low-Income Residents Cris Oliveros and Dennise Sanchez, both 30, pick through Pink Lady apples and Cara Cara oranges at the Huntington Park Farmers Market in Southeast Los Angeles. Oliveros works as a barista at a hotel in downtown Los Angeles; Sanchez delivers for DoorDash. Both qualify for CalFresh, the state’s food-support program for low-income earners. At the farmers market, they can stretch CalFresh benefits with Market Match, an innovative state program that matches dollar-for-dollar CalFresh spending at farmers markets and farm stands. Oliveros said the extra $20 from Market Match allows him to get fruit and vegetables, freeing up CalFresh funds so he can buy 32 eggs for $18.But in early January, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to cut approximately $37.8 billion dollars in the 2024-2025 state budget, including $33.2 million of Market Match’s $35 million budget — effectively eliminating the program. Asked how Newsom’s decision would affect them, the couple responded quickly. (Sanchez-Tello, 2/21)

Bloomberg: Zuckerberg Wants No Personal Legal Blame For Instagram, Facebook Addiction Mark Zuckerberg is seeking to avoid being held personally liable in two dozen lawsuits accusing Meta Platforms Inc. and other social media companies of addicting children to their products. The Meta chief executive officer made his case at a hearing Friday in California federal court, but the judge didn’t immediately make a decision. A ruling in Zuckerberg’s favor would dismiss him as a personal defendant in the litigation with no impact on the allegations against Meta. (Graf, 2/23)

Politico: Social Media Cases Head To SCOTUS — But Conservatives May Have Already Won Big Tech platforms and their Republican critics are bracing for a faceoff in the Supreme Court on Monday over the policing of online speech. But in the real-world argument over who gets to post their views on social media, conservatives have largely won. The two cases in front of the court have their roots in the post-Jan. 6 banning of Donald Trump from multiple social media platforms. When the then-president was kicked off for violating policies against incitement to violence, state lawmakers in Florida and Texas jumped in. They passed laws later in 2021 to tie the hands of tech companies and force them to keep all views online, and not deplatform political candidates. (Kern, 2/25)

The New York Times: Supreme Court To Decide How The First Amendment Applies To Social Media The most important First Amendment cases of the internet era, to be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, may turn on a single question: Do platforms like Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and X most closely resemble newspapers or shopping centers or phone companies? The two cases arrive at the court garbed in politics, as they concern laws in Florida and Texas aimed at protecting conservative speech by forbidding leading social media sites from removing posts based on the views they express. (Liptak, 2/25)

Reproductive Health

NBC News: Doctors Warn Freezing Embryos Is Essential After Alabama Ruling With IVF Consequences

After Alabama’s state Supreme Court ruling on IVF, doctors are warning that women using in vitro fertilization and their babies could face major health risks — and young cancer patients could lose the chance to build a future family — if fertility clinics stop using frozen embryos. “That is a possible reality,” said Dr. Irene Dimitriadis, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at the Mass General Fertility Center in Boston. “It hurts me to think of it because that means we’re kind of going backwards in medicine.” (Dunn, 2/24)

The Washington Post: Cancer Patients Express Worry, Devastation About Alabama IVF Ruling

A cancer diagnosis often comes with a host of difficult decisions, including what to do about the impact of treatment on a person’s fertility. Many individuals grappling with this dual burden turn to in vitro fertilization (IVF) as a way to preserve their reproductive options. That’s why cancer patients and oncologists are expressing shock and anxiety about the recent ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos are considered children under the law. (Malhi, 2/25)

The Hill: White House Accuses Republicans Of ‘Attempting To Erase Their Own Records On IVF’

The White House on Monday put the spotlight on House Republicans’ support for legislation that says life begins at conception even as many of them have rushed to defend in vitro fertilization following a controversial Alabama court ruling. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in a memo shared with The Hill, pointed to GOP support for the Life at Conception Act, which she described as “an extreme, dangerous bill that would eliminate reproductive freedom for all women in every state.” (Samuels, 2/26)

The Washington Post: 125 Republicans Have Backed Antiabortion Bill Without IVF Exception

Prominent congressional Republicans are coming out in support of in vitro fertilization days after the Alabama state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are people and therefore that someone can be held liable for destroying them. But many of the same Republicans who are saying Americans should have access to IVF have co-sponsored legislation that employs an argument similar to the one the Alabama Supreme Court used in its ruling. The congressional proposal, known as the Life at Conception Act, defines a “human being” to “include each member of the species homo sapiens at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization or cloning, or other moment at which an individual member of the human species comes into being.” The bill would also provide equal protection under the 14th Amendment “for the right to life of each born and preborn human person.” (Alfaro, 2/25)