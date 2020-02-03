Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

California Confirms 3 More Coronavirus Cases Pushing National Total To 11: Health officials in Northern California announced Sunday that three more people have been infected with the coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the nation to 11, with more than half of those in the state. In all three cases, health officials confirmed that patients had been to Wuhan, China—the epicenter of the outbreak—or had been in close contact with someone who had. “I understand that people are concerned, but based on what we know today, the risk to general public remains low,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s health officer.

Nearly 200 Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan are under a 14-day quarantine at a military base outside Los Angeles — the first by the government in half a century. Another planeload of passengers from China was expected to arrive Monday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego, but that timing is now "fluid.”

Read more from Adam Elmahrek and Matt Hamilton of the Los Angeles Times; J.D. Morris of the San Francisco Chronicle; and Cathie Anderson and Vincent Moleski of the Sacramento Bee. For full coronavirus coverage, see more stories below.

Trump Administration Rejects Newsom’s Tax Proposal To Finance Medi-Cal: The Trump administration says it will not allow California to collect a key health care tax on managed care organizations, a decision that could cost the state nearly $2 billion a year for low-income benefits. The news does not immediately affect California’s budget because the state did not plan to receive that money this year or the budget year that begins July 1. But it could cost California $1.2 billion in the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2021, California Department of Finance spokesman H.D. Palmer said. That number increases to $1.9 billion after that. Read more from Wes Venteicher of the Sacramento Bee and Adam Beam of The Associated Press.

