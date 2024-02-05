EPA Offers No Help In Reducing Air Pollution In LA: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to reject California’s plan to curb air pollution in Los Angeles, a consequential move that could result in stiff economic sanctions and federal regulatory oversight of the nation’s smoggiest region. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Many College Students Aren't Told About Abortion Pill: An LAist investigation has found that one year after California became the first state to require its public universities to provide the abortion pill to students, basic information on where or how students can obtain the medication is lacking and, often, nonexistent. Read more from CapRadio and LAist.

