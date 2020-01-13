Good morning! Here are your top California health stories of the day.

What’s In Newsom’s Budget? Health Care, The Homeless Crisis, Wildfire Safety And More: Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to use a strong economy to help lower-income Californians by revamping the state’s health program for the poor and getting homeless people off the streets through his second state budget proposal. During a nearly three-hour news conference on the $222 billion plan, he detailed strategies to address a variety of issues he wants to tackle.

Among the highlights:

― Newsom is extending health coverage to an estimated 27,000 undocumented seniors over the age of 65 at a cost of $64.2 million a year through the state’s Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal.

― California could become the first state to establish its own generic drug label, leveraging the state’s massive market to increase competition and lower generic drug prices.

― Calling it a “long overdue” tax on vape cartridges, Newsom is proposing a $2 levy on each 40 milligrams of nicotine.

― Bolstered by a multibillion-dollar surplus amid a booming economy, Newsom proposed spending $1.4 billion to address homelessness in the fiscal year beginning in July, including $750 million which would be distributed in a manner Newsom described as a “radical shift.” Instead of going through cities and counties, as emergency funds for homelessness services have in the past, the aid would go directly to service providers.

― Newsom vowed to re-examine the 1967 Lanterman-Petris-Short Act, which limits the authority of government officials to detain mentally ill people.

― Addressing the state’s wildfire crisis, the budget earmarks builds on the nearly $1 billion earmarked last year, adding more sophisticated fire prediction and monitoring, continued fire prevention efforts and spending to create statewide guidelines for emergency fire response.

― All privately run prisons for men would be closed by Sept. 30, 2021, with plans to shut down a state-run prison within five years. More than $552 million would be spent on rehabilitation and re-entry programs for inmates, with an additional $16.3 million going to establish campus-style environments at some state prisons for offenders younger than 26.

― The state would direct $70 million toward improving nutrition in school meals – a proposal lobbied by First Partner Jen Siebel Newsom.

― California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to bring all of the state’s cannabis licensing programs under one roof, aiming to better coordinate a complicated mix of regulators.

In related news:

