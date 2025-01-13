More medical schools say they will no longer charge tuition, in hopes that more students, graduating free of debt, will choose lower-paying primary care careers. But evidence suggests it will take a lot more than a free ride to replenish the primary care pipeline. (Felice J. Freyer, 1/13)

First Presumed Case Of Human Bird Flu Found In San Francisco: The first case of bird flu in a person has been detected in San Francisco and is awaiting confirmation from the CDC, health officials said Friday. The person, a child, did not need to be hospitalized and has recovered. It’s unclear how the child contracted the virus. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Los Angeles Wildfires

Becker's Hospital Review: Cedars-Sinai Expands Lung Care Capacity Amid Wildfires

Cedars-Sinai is preparing for a surge in patients with respiratory issues as wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles County. ... Heavy smoke and poor air quality are expected to aggravate symptoms for people with airway diseases, such as asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Cedars-Sinai said its pulmonologists are expanding their clinic schedules to meet the anticipated demand for care. (Bean, 1/10)

Modern Healthcare: LA Wildfires Force Kaiser Permanente, Providence, Others To Close Facilities

Southern California wildfires have forced health systems to close outpatient facilities throughout the area, limiting access to care. Dozens of fires surrounded Los Angeles County this week, scorching around 40,000 acres and destroying more than 10,000 homes, vehicles and businesses over a four-day span as of Friday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The largest wildfires, Palisades and Eaton, are less than 10% contained, the agency estimates. (Kacik, 1/10)

KTLA: HHS Declares Public Health Emergency For California Wildfires

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency for California on Friday to address the health impacts of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County. The declaration provides greater flexibility for Medicare and Medicaid providers and suppliers, enabling them to address emergency health needs, officials said. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra made the announcement, following President Biden’s major disaster declaration. (Schlepp, 1/10)

Axios: The Psychological Toll Of California's Catastrophic Fires

Entire neighborhoods in Southern California have been destroyed by deadly wildfires, displacing communities that don't know what — if anything — they'll have to return to. Researchers have linked wildfires to long-lasting anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder in survivors, in addition to the well-documented physical toll. (Rubin, 1/12)

Los Angeles Times: With Food, Supplies Or Hugs, Volunteers Show Fire Victims They're Not Alone

Her Calabasas home is wedged between two major fires that have devastated Los Angeles County, and she can see water-dropping helicopters through the windows. The slightest change in the wind could have life-altering consequences. Yet when she awoke Friday, this registered nurse drove through the haze and smoke to Pasadena to help people who have been displaced by another fire, the deadly Eaton blaze. (Baxter, 1/11)

Los Angeles Times: A List Of Free And Discounted Resources For Victims Of Los Angeles-Area Fires

In the face of the unprecedented disaster, national companies, local businesses, nonprofits, individuals and communities are coming together to provide resources, supplies and services for free or at discounted rates for victims of the emergency. Here is a list of offerings for fire victims in and around Los Angeles County. (Garcia, 1/10)

The Press-Enterprise: Could Donald Trump Withhold Wildfire Aid From California?

As wind-swept fires ravage Southern California, the winds of political change could snuff out the state’s hopes for recovering quickly from future natural disasters. (Horseman, 1/12)