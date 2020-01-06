Good morning! Democrats led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra are asking the Supreme Court to expedite the case on the constitutionality of the health law, keeping the winning issue front-of-mind for voters ahead of the 2020 elections. More on that below, but first here are some of your top California health stories for the day.

California’s Jails Are In A Crisis, But What Can Be Done?: Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he is crafting plans focused on local lockups, where homicides have surged, and exploring how to give the state more power to oversee the sheriffs who run them. More details are expected this week when the governor unveils his state budget proposal. At the same time, state lawmakers are also calling for accountability, recommending audits of how sheriffs have spent billions of dollars in state support and hearings to examine the deadly conditions in some facilities. So far, the state has allocated some $8 billion to counties to improve services inside and outside of the facilities. It awarded an additional $2 billion for the construction of new facilities. And it converted an arm of prison bureaucracy into a jail oversight agency that sets minimum standards and inspects the jails. Those efforts, however, are faltering. Read more from Jason Pohl and Ryan Gabrielson of the Sacramento Bee and ProPublica.

More Than A Thousand Californians Sought Out Aid-In-Dying Prescriptions Between 2016-2018: California’s aid-in-dying law, which became effective in June 2016, allows terminally ill adults in the state to get, and self-administer, life-ending drugs. From June 2016 through 2018, 1,108 prescriptions have been written for lethal medications; and 807 people, or 72.8%, have died after ingesting the medications in that period. The fight to make the prescriptions legal hasn’t been an easy one for advocates. Opponents of the law sued after it was signed in 2015, arguing that it effectively decriminalized assisted suicide and that there was no way to ensure that people weren’t coerced into taking the drug. A Riverside County judge also struck down the law in 2018, saying the Legislature had violated the state constitution by passing the law during a special session limited to health-care issues, but a state court of appeal reinstated the law before the end of that year. Read more from Teri Sforza of the East Bay Times.

Federal Judge Declines To Block California’s Pay-For-Delay Ban In A Blow To Pharma: The California law bans pay-to-delay deals where a brand-name drug maker settles a patent lawsuit by paying cash or transferring something else of value to an erstwhile generic rival, which agrees to delay launching a copycat medicine until a specific date in the future. The Federal Trade Commission, which has gone to court several times to protest such agreements, has claimed the agreements cost U.S. consumers an estimated $3.5 billion annually. Read more from Ed Silverman of Stat.

