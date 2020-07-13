Even as most U.S. states and authorities reimpose many of the restrictions they had prematurely lifted, public health experts say you can still have a safe social life — just not the one you were used to before the pandemic hit. (Bernard J. Wolfson, 7/13)

Despite Guidelines, Few Californians Able To Visit Relatives In Nursing Homes : For months, families have pined to see their loved ones who live in California’s skilled nursing facilities, which have been shut down to outside visitors. California health authorities recently issued guidance for visits to resume, but few are happening as infection rates surge. “I have not heard from anybody since the new policy went into place on June 26 who said, ‘Hey, I am now able to visit my loved one in a nursing home, at least outdoors,’” said Sue Mathis, who hasn’t seen her 94-year-old mother in San Francisco in four months. Read more from The Associated Press .

Young People Who Smoke, Vape Have Higher Risk of Dying From COVID-19, UCSF Study Finds : Smoking was the most common risk factor for severe COVID-19 complications among otherwise largely healthy young people, according to a UCSF study published Monday in the Journal of Adolescent Health. For young men, smoking or vaping may more than double the potential of being hospitalized, needing intensive care or even dying from the virus. For young women, it could increase the possibility 1½ times. Read more from Mallory Moench of the San Francisco Chronicle .

CalMatters: Coronavirus Testing Experiences Differ Widely In California

It’s the new conversation starter: Have you been tested? Was it hard to get an appointment? How quickly did you get results? As Californians rush to get tested to reassure themselves and their families they aren’t carrying the virus, many have echoed frustrations: Appointments that are weeks out. Tests being denied. Growing delays for results, and lost tests. Confusion about what insurance will and will not cover. (Ibarra, 7/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: Why A Coronavirus Vaccine Won’t End The Pandemic By Itself

A vaccine may not be enough to end the coronavirus pandemic and restore society to some semblance of normalcy, according to doctors and researchers who say effective treatments for COVID-19 are equally important. While many parts of public life, from crowded stadiums to San Francisco’s beloved cable cars, are on hold until the threat posed by the virus abates, a vaccine alone will likely not allow those functions to resume. And even if scientists find a vaccine that works and is safe, it may take a long time to reach everyone who needs it. (Morris, 7/13)

San Francisco Chronicle: As Bay Area Coronavirus Cases Surge, Focus On Sonoma And Alameda Counties Intensifies

Sonoma County restaurants, wineries and bars are no longer able to serve patrons indoors — the latest example of a Bay Area county being told by the state to do more to curb the coronavirus. The state ordered the restrictions, in place Monday at 12:01 a.m., after the rate of infections in the county continued to climb over the weekend. The new rules — which also affect movie theaters, museums and cardrooms — will remain in place at least until Aug. 2. (King, 7/12)

Sacramento Bee: Placer County To Close Indoor Dining Amid COVID-19 Spike

Placer County, having been included on the state of California’s coronavirus watchlist for more than three days, was ordered by the California Department of Public Health to limit its economy once again, as many other nearby county have already done. The state health department’s director issued an amended order to the county on Saturday, to take effect Sunday, that effectively shut down bars, limited restaurants to outdoor seating and closed many entertainment venues. (Moleski, 7/12)

Fresno Bee: Clovis Restaurants Cited By State Over Indoor Dining Ban

Two Clovis restaurants were cited recently for allowing customers to eat inside, a violation of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders to slow the spread of COVID-19. Fresno County is among the counties affected by the state of California’s crackdown due to the rising numbers of positive cases. House of JuJu and Luna’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant each received misdemeanor citations from the California Department of Beverage Control on Friday. The ABC is part of multi-agency strike team the governor assembled to enforce the dining rules. (Rodriguez, 7/12)

Sacramento Bee: Northern California Counties Start Coronavirus Enforcement

No longer shy about challenging scofflaw businesses, two Sacramento-area counties now say they will fine or suspend permits of businesses that resist coronavirus safety measures. The threat of fining or shutting down recalcitrant businesses is one that most local governments in California have been loathe to take, fearing it would stir anger among constituent businesses who believe their rights are being infringed. (Bizjak and Kasler, 7/13)

Fresno Bee: COVID-19 Has Been Rough On Fresno County In Recent Weeks

In just over four months, a previously little-known organism has managed to change the everyday lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Fresno County and millions across California and the United States. The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and the word “pandemic” have imprinted themselves on the consciousness of the world as the contagion continues to spread. (Sheehan, 7/13)

Fresno Bee: COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Harris Ranch In Selma, California

In California, there are no clear, enforceable rules for private companies — or public health officials — to report COVID-19 outbreaks at workplaces. That’s a potentially life-threatening problem for vulnerable essential workers, advocates told The Fresno Bee. (Tobias, 7/10)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento County Coronavirus Deaths, Cases Increase

The COVID-19 death toll in the Sacramento area continues to rise, as coronavirus hospitalization rates locally and across California reach their highest points yet. Sunday brought two more deaths in Sacramento County, bringing the total number of dead in the coronavirus pandemic up to 83. One of these was below the age of 65, the tenth person so far in this age group to have died in the county. (Moleski, 7/12)

Fresno Bee: Kings County Adds 52 Coronavirus Cases, Nearly 3,000 Total

Kings County reported 52 additional coronavirus cases Sunday, pushing the total since the pandemic begin to 2,970. No new deaths were reported, leaving total fatalities at 39, including a Corcoran State Prison inmate who reportedly died at an outside hospital earlier this week. Of the latest cases, 47 were among the county’s general population, according to an update provided by the Kings County Department of Public Health in Hanford, bringing that total to 1,673. (Valenzuela, 7/12)