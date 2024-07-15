Summer Covid Surges Even Higher: California has “very high” coronavirus levels in its wastewater, according to CDC data for the week ending July 6, and are estimated to be significantly higher than last summer. Also, the rate at which COVID tests are coming back with positive results has almost reached last summer’s peak. Read more in Los Angeles Times and Axios.

Father Joe’s Makes Improvements: The San Diego Housing Commission declared that homeless service provider Father Joe’s Villages had successfully addressed problems it demanded the nonprofit handle, including client complaints and a lengthy list of people barred from accessing services that included a disproportionate number of Black clients. Read more in Voice of San Diego.

