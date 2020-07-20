The pandemic has given the National Institutes of Health an opportunity to show the value of its $1.5 billion “All of Us” research program. A major effort to make the platform’s database representative of America resulted in minorities making up more than half of its more than 270,000 volunteers. (Ashley Gold, 7/20)

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage and the best of the rest of the news.

L.A. ‘On The Brink’ Of More Shutdowns, Mayor Warns: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti delivered a fresh warning Sunday during an appearance on CNN that the city was “on the brink” of imposing new restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Los Angeles County public health officials on Sunday reported 2,848 newly confirmed cases. Even without Garcetti’s intervention, a series of state-imposed restrictions recently took effect, including a ban on indoor restaurant dining and the closing of bars, malls and other retailers in L.A. County and other counties on the state’s watch list. Read more from Howard Blume and Alex Wigglesworth of the Los Angeles Times .

Coronavirus

San Francisco Chronicle: Open Or Closed? Bay Area Struggles To Find A Middle Ground That Works

When Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that he was shutting down bars and other indoor venues to subdue California’s swelling coronavirus outbreak, much of the Bay Area wondered: “Wait, bars were open?” In most of the region, they actually weren’t. And in the counties where bars had resumed business, they hadn’t been open long enough to determine whether these establishments contributed to increased spread of the disease. (Allday, 7/19)

San Francisco Chronicle: Concern Grows In San Mateo County Over Potential State Shutdown

While San Mateo County has yet to be placed on California’s coronavirus watch list, beauty salons, houses of worship and other indoor businesses are trying to hang onto a small sense of normalcy, despite a potential countywide shutdown looming. As of Saturday, San Mateo remained the only Bay Area county not on the state’s watch list of places struggling to contain the coronavirus spread. But that could change soon, which would cause the automatic closure of many indoor businesses, as well as distance learning for schools. (Phillips, 7/18)

Los Angeles Times: San Diego County Businesses Defy Second Shutdown Order

As these businesses and others — from salons to churches — push back against county and state regulations meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, some are questioning whether the county’s education approach to enforcement is working. Although county officials have ordered a handful of businesses to close, they have largely relied on community members and businesses to adhere to a sort of honor system — an honor system some businesses feel is built on faulty regulations that unfairly impact some more than others. (Meiling, Winkley and Diehl, 7/17)

San Francisco Chronicle: San Francisco Malls Closed With City On Coronavirus Watch List

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the Bay Area continued to mount over the weekend, and San Francisco’s two indoor malls are back in lockdown mode barely one month after being allowed by the city to reopen. The closure of Westfield San Francisco Centre and Stonestown Galleria as of midnight on Sunday night follows the state’s announcement Friday that San Francisco has been placed on California’s watch list of counties failing to keep the virus under control. The malls were allowed to stay open over the weekend, but most shops in them are now restricted to curbside pickup of items ordered online. (King and Dineen, 7/19)

Fresno Bee: Fresno City COVID-19 Policy Applies To County, Some Say

The Fresno City Council instituted a policy that all employers in the city must notify employees and customers if a worker tests positive for the coronavirus — and advocates say that includes employees of Fresno County. The council adopted the new orders on Thursday with a 5-1 vote, and the emergency order went into effect immediately. (Miller and Rodriguez-Delgado, 7/18)

Fresno Bee: Fresno County Coronavirus Count For July 18: Nearing 10,000

Fresno County is nearing 10,000 cases of the coronavirus after 389 more positive tests were reported Saturday, according to the county’s Department of Public Health. Fresno County is now at 9,954 total cases of for COVID-19 since the first case was reported on March 7. And as of Friday, there were 7,133 cases that remained active (no new figure was reported Saturday). There were no deaths reported Saturday, keeping Fresno County at 100 coronavirus-related fatalities. (Anteola, 7/18)