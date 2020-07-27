Stop Partying At Lake Merritt, Oakland Officials Warn: Oakland officials pleaded with residents Friday to stop gathering at Lake Merritt as hundreds more Alameda County residents tested positive and pushed the number of coronavirus cases to more than 10,000 — the first Bay Area county to reach that milestone. Although city officials outlawed vendors and weekend parking at parks in May, they have not enforced the ban. Nearly 60 vendors sold food, alcohol, cannabis and merchandise at Lake Merritt last weekend, and people showed up by the hundreds. “It’s exploded,” said Joe DeVries, an assistant to the city administrator. He said the city will first warn, then fine, vendors who show up by slapping administrative penalties on their vehicles. Read more from Sarah Ravani of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Newsom Says More Protections Coming For Essential Workers: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced more protections for the state’s essential workers, including farmworkers, truck drivers, construction workers and grocery employees. But he gave few specific details and said more information would come in the next few weeks. He noted during his daily virtual news conference that California’s essential workers are disproportionately Latino and disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Latinos account for about 55% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, despite comprising about 39% of the population. “Extinguishing COVID-19 depends on our ability to keep our essential workers safe,” Newsom said. “This is where we’re seeing the spread.” Read more from Barbara Feder Ostrov at CalMatters.

