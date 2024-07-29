Bay Area Resident Dies Of West Nile Virus, The First Time Since 2006: A Bay Area county has reported its first mosquito-related death in nearly two decades. Contra Costa County officials announced Saturday that a resident succumbed to a West Nile virus infection this month. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN.

Overdose At Sacramento Jail Is Fifth Death In Nearly Three Months: One inmate died and another inmate was revived after a suspected fentanyl overdose occurred Friday at the Sacramento County Main Jail, marking the fifth death of an incarcerated person in sheriff’s jail custody in nearly three months. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.