Protests In California Create Perfect Environment For Second COVID Wave With Black Americans Most Vulnerable, Experts Say: The collision of long-standing anger over police killings of Black Americans and the newer threat of the COVID-19 pandemic have become a joint crisis in Los Angeles and across the country. The coronavirus has been especially devastating to black communities, with black people making up a disproportionate share of COVID-19 deaths. Now people are being faced with a dilemma: How to weigh the risks of protesting during the pandemic.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said over the weekend that he was worried that the demonstrations could become “super-spreader events.” The California Department of Public Health released guidelines last week for how to protest safely during the pandemic. And UC San Francisco epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford described the protests as a kind of uncontrolled experiment, one that will test what happens when people are wearing masks in an outdoor setting, but yelling and not maintaining their distance. But for some the protests were worth the risk. Read more from Emily Alpert Reyes and Soumya Karlamangla of the Los Angeles Times and Vincent Moleski of the Sacramento Bee.

Struggling Bay Area Hospitals Getting On Fraction Of What Wealthy Facilities Are Getting In Emergency Federal Aid: Stanford Health Care — which had net operating revenue of more than $447 million in 2018 — received more than $102.4 million from the federal government, the most in the Bay Area, in the agency’s initial round of distributions. Just up the Peninsula, safety-net hospital Seton Medical Center — in the hole when it comes to net operating revenue — got a comparatively paltry $4.35 million. The way the government distributed the funds is the result of complicated formulas that take Medicare revenue, whether a hospital is in a hotspot and other factors into account, regardless of a hospital’s financial situation before the pandemic hit. Read more from Emily DeRuy and Harriet Blair Rowan of the Bay Area News Group.

Supreme Court Denies Church's Request To Overturn California's Restrictions On Religious Gatherings: Chief Justice John Roberts joined the liberal wing of the Supreme Court, saying that it wasn't judges' place to substitute their judgment for health experts and elected officials who appear to be acting in good faith. “Although California’s guidelines place restrictions on places of worship, those restrictions appear consistent with the free exercise clause of the First Amendment,” Chief Justice Roberts wrote in an opinion concurring in the unsigned ruling. “Similar or more severe restrictions apply to comparable secular gatherings, including lectures, concerts, movie showings, spectator sports and theatrical performances, where large groups of people gather in close proximity for extended periods of time,” the chief justice wrote. “And the order exempts or treats more leniently only dissimilar activities, such as operating grocery stores, banks and laundromats, in which people neither congregate in large groups nor remain in close proximity for extended periods.” Read more from Adam Liptak of The New York Times.

