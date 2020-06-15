Infections In More Than Three Dozen Health Workers Linked To One Unit At Bay Area Hospital: More than three dozen workers connected with a single unit at St. Rose Hospital in Hayward tested positive for the coronavirus in late May, a spokesman disclosed Friday. Of the hospital’s 780 employees, 37 tested positive and a majority—26—were workers on the same medical/surgical/telemetry unit. Two additional workers who had the virus interacted regularly with that part of the hospital and nine had occasional contact. “We are continually assessing the facility’s implementation of measures to protect staff and patients from COVID-19 and prevent its further spread within the facility,” said Alameda County spokeswoman Neetu Balram. Some nurses on the hard-hit unit disputed there was enough personal protective gear and testing before the outbreak to keep them safe. They want more information about how many employees got sick and who might have been exposed. Read more from Mallory Moench of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Still No Timeline On When State Will Move To Stage 3 Of Reopening Plan, California Public Health Department Says: With all the businesses that are opening back up in some California counties — bars, gyms and movie theaters, to name a few — it can be easy to lose track of just what stage of reopening California as a whole is in. Officially, California is still in Stage 2 of reopening from the shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Some counties have permission to move ahead quickly through Stage 2. “There is not yet a timeline for moving to Stage 3 statewide. California is currently in Stage 2, and counties with attestations are able to open some activities and businesses under Stage 3 by following the guidance issued by the state,” according to a statement from the California Department of Public Health. Read more from Andrew Sheeler of the Sacramento Bee.

In related news from the Los Angeles Times: L.A. County Reports 1,003 Additional Coronavirus Cases, 17 More Deaths

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.