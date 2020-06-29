For Art Ballard, the local gym was like his second home. The 91-year-old former jeweler relied on his near-daily workouts to stay healthy and for social interaction. But when California instituted its stay-at-home order, Ballard’s physical health suffered. So did his mental health. (Heidi de Marco, 6/29)

At $3.6 billion a year, California spends more on prison health care than other states spend to run their entire prison systems. But despite the spending, and federal court oversight, prisons across California are struggling to contain deadly outbreaks of COVID-19. (Dan Morain, 6/29)

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.

So Far, So Good: Contact Tracing Succeeding In Bay Area : The Bay Area’s efforts to track coronavirus cases and prevent the spread of disease are showing early signs of success, although plans to directly contact a vast majority of people who tested positive still face daunting challenges. Still, the region’s early progress is encouraging, even as coronavirus cases spike across California. “We knew early on that there were going to be challenges with effectively doing case investigation and contact tracing with this number of cases in a pandemic of this scale,” said Dr. Nick Moss, acting director of Alameda County’s Division of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention. “This is really unprecedented compared to what health departments are usually doing.” Read more from Mallory Moench of the San Francisco Chronicle .

Bars Are Forced To Shut Again, And Some Owners Aren’t Happy : Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered seven California counties where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly to close their bars Sunday. He also recommended but did not require that bars close or remain shuttered in eight other counties, including Santa Clara and Contra Costa in the Bay Area. “COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger,” Newsom said in a statement. “That’s why it is critical we take this step.” At least one bar owner in Fresno, Tim Ferrigan, owner of Tower District Speakeasy The Library at Detention, said he was not happy with the decision. “It’s very difficult to do business in California,” he said. Read more from Alexei Koseff, Matt Kawahara and Matthias Gafni of the San Francisco Chronicle and Yesenia Amaro of The Fresno Bee .

Los Angeles Times: California Mask Order Tests Limits Of Newsom's Power

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order June 18 requiring all Californians to wear face masks came as welcome news to those in the state concerned by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum instead greeted the mandate with a message of defiance. “Our governor does NOT have that unilateral power to make such orders,” Senum said in a Facebook post, joining sheriffs in Orange, Riverside, Sacramento and Fresno counties who have said they will refuse to enforce Newsom’s decree. (Willon, 6/29_

Los Angeles Times: Despite Alarming California Coronavirus Spike, Don’t Expect Stay-At-Home Orders To Quickly Return

Despite an alarming spike in both coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, California health officials appear to have little appetite at least right now for a widespread retreat from reopening of the economy. Over the last few weeks, California has seen itself go from coronavirus success story to cautionary tale as COVID-19 cases hit new record daily highs and the number of people getting sick enough to require hospitalization spiked. (Lin II and Greene, 6/26)

San Francisco Chronicle: Charts Show The Hot Spots Driving California’s ‘Sobering’ Coronavirus Surge

California reported record new daily coronavirus case counts this week and a surge in hospitalizations, as the state continues to reopen businesses and allows for more outdoor and indoor activities. But what about in the Bay Area?Cases here have nearly doubled in the past month, and sharp spikes this week indicate an alarming trend. But a Chronicle analysis of county-by-county data shows that the Bay Area has not been among the biggest contributors to the statewide surge thus far, with cases-per-capita remaining below the state average for the past 14 days and well below the hot spots driving the surge. (Hwang and Massa, 6/29)

San Francisco Chronicle: With Coronavirus Cases Surging Across California, Where Can The Bay Area Look For Answers?

Walking along the sunny streets of the Bay Area last week, one might think the coronavirus had finally retreated. Restaurants and cafes, from San Francisco to Sonoma, resumed business on newly fashioned sidewalk patios. Retailers welcomed customers back inside. Even some breweries offered cold beer and crowds in place of solitary shelter. (Palomino, Fagan and Saracevic, 6/28)

Sacramento Bee: Rural California More Likely To Defy Gov. Newsom’s Mask Order

Perched behind the counter of his cramped memorabilia shop in downtown Placerville, co-owner Lorenzo Smith isn’t about to tell his customers they have to put on a mask. It’s a matter of principle, he isn’t convinced it’s necessary, and he doesn’t particularly care that Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered Californians to wear them. (Kasler, 6/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: As California Opens Up, Companies Want Workers Back. Some Are Afraid To Return

Companies are reopening in California, and employees are returning to work. But with the global pandemic still raging and cases of coronavirus infection rising disturbingly in San Francisco and other parts of the state, many are worried about exposure on the job. For Emily Hering, a part-time barista at Philz Coffee in Palo Alto, a big fear is that she might get laid off for declining to return. (DiFeliciantonio, 6/28)

Los Angeles Times: Hugo's Tacos Closes After Employees Face Harassment Over Masks

Hugo’s Tacos announced Sunday that it will temporarily close its two locations in Los Angeles after employees reported a mounting onslaught of harassment from customers angered by the business’ “no mask, no service” policy. The harassment, ranging from racial epithets to drinks being hurled at workers through order windows, has taken an emotional toll on the mostly Latino employees, Hugo’s Tacos part-owner Bill Kohne told The Times. (Newberry, 6/28)

Sacramento Bee: Three New Midtown Sacramento Bars Close For COVID-19

Two nightclubs are shutting down just a week after reopening, citing concerns over a patron who tested positive for the coronavirus, as other midtown Sacramento bars are closing their doors amid a surge in reported cases statewide. Badlands and The Depot, well-known in Lavender Heights as institutions popular with the LGBTQ community, will be closing for at least a week in order to deep clean after a customer who visited one of the bars confirmed that they had acquired the highly contagious virus. (Moleski, 6/27)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento CA Corti Brothers Open After Coronavirus Closure

Longtime East Sacramento grocery store Corti Brothers reopened Sunday after closing Friday. Someone who had been inside the store “regularly” had tested positive for the coronavirus, the store reported. A white sign posted on the front of the market Friday said there was a positive test for COVID-19 “from someone who has been inside our market regularly.” The parking lot of family-run operation at Folsom Boulevard and 59th Street was empty Friday afternoon. (Ahumada and Patrick, 6/26)

Sacramento Bee: Coronavirus CA: Paesanos Restaurant Closed Due To COVID-19

As reported coronavirus infection numbers continue to rise, a string of businesses in midtown Sacramento have voluntarily closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the community. Paesanos is the latest to temporarily shut down after learning of an infection among staff. (Moleski, 6/28)

Fresno Bee: Fresno County Coronavirus Case Count For June 27, 2020

In about one month since the city of Fresno ended its shelter-in-place orders, Fresno County’s coronavirus-related death total as well as confirmed cases of COVID-19 have almost tripled. In addition, the county has had nearly as many additional people hospitalized due to COVID-19 than it had registered during the first three months of the pandemic when the city of Fresno’s shelter-in-place was enforced. (Anteola, 6/27)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento, Yolo Counties Run Out Of Key Coronavirus Drug

As the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients surges, Sacramento and Yolo counties have run out of their allotment of the only antiviral drug that has been proven effective in clinical trials against severe cases of the respiratory disease. “We currently do not have remdesivir,” said Carolyn Jhajj, the interim public information officer for Yolo County, in an email response to The Sacramento Bee’s query. “We have requested an allocation from the state, but cannot estimate as to when it will be received since allocation is based on greatest need across the state.” (Anderson, 6/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: ‘There’s A Cocktail Out There That Can Cure This’: Inside A UCSF-Led Quest To Exploit The Coronavirus’ Weak Spots

How, exactly, does the coronavirus hijack and reprogram human cells to sicken and kill? This question has obsessed Nevan Krogan since February, when the UCSF virus expert and his colleagues realized, before many did, that things in America would get very bad very fast. Since then, the question has only grown more urgent, and for the past four months, Krogan and an ever-expanding team of scientific collaborators in San Francisco and around the world have turned their labs upside down, prying out secrets of the virus that might point to a cure. (Fagone, 6/28)