West Nile Virus Detected In LA County Mosquitoes: Los Angeles County has detected mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus for the first time this year. The mosquitoes were recovered from a trap in the Winnetka neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District said Saturday. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

LA Might End Covid Vax Rule For City Workers: Los Angeles could soon end its requirement for city employees to be vaccinated against covid. The change could come as soon as this month, according to a newly released report. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more covid news.

