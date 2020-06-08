California See Increase In COVID Cases As Counties Reopen, Protesters March In Streets: California set a new single-day record for confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, as a surge of new positive tests pushed the number of cases statewide above 125,000. According to data compiled by this news organization, public health officials throughout the state reported 3,603 new coronavirus cases and 83 new deaths Friday. California has now confirmed 126,204 cases, and 4,536 people are known to have died from COVID-19. The number of new reported cases has been climbing at an alarming clip in recent weeks — Friday’s new record shattered the previous single-day high of 3,131 cases, which was set on Monday.

But the increase has come as access to coronavirus testing has expanded, so it’s not clear whether the trend reflects that COVID-19 is surging in the state, or if more people who have the deadly illness are now being tested for it. County public health officials anticipate an increase in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks because of both the protests and the reopening of businesses and other establishments. Still, they hope that the increase in those who become sick enough to be hospitalized is not sufficient to overwhelm the healthcare system. Read more from Nico Savidge of the Bay Area News Group; the Sacramento Bee; and Alex Wigglesworth of the Los Angeles Times.

In related news from the San Francisco Chronicle: SF — Worried About COVID-19 Spread At Demonstrations — Sets Up Testing Site For Protesters

COVID Outbreak In San Quentin Prison Highlights Danger For Inmates: As of Sunday, there were 14 inmates at San Quentin with active cases of the virus, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website. In an email, a corrections department spokeswoman wrote the department recently transferred inmates who were “at high-risk of infection” from the California Institution of Men in Chino — the site of one of the prison system’s largest outbreaks — to other prisons, including San Quentin. “While the inmates were tested and medically evaluated before and after the transfers, four of those transfers have tested positive at San Quentin and one at Corcoran State Prison,” corrections department spokeswoman Dana Simas wrote in the email. Read more from Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news from the Fresno Bee: Prisons Account For Almost 60% Of Kings County COVID-19 Cases

Pandemic Undercuts California’s Wildfire Response Even As Severe Season Looms: Still recovering from devastating wildfires, California was poised to spend billions of dollars to prepare for future fires and other extreme weather disasters. The infrastructure projects, designed to make communities and homes more resistant to wildfire, have long been overlooked, fire experts say. But with a $54 billion budget deficit, the programs are being put on hold. Read more from Lauren Sommer of NPR.

In related news: Quail Fire In Solano County Grows To 1,800 Acres, Is 40% Contained; Mandatory Evacuations Lifted

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.