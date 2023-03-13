Biotech Industry Left In a Lurch After SVB Failure: Silicon Valley Bank, which is headquartered in Santa Clara and does business with roughly half of the nation’s tech and biotech companies, failed on Friday. Now, as federal regulators step in to clean up SVB’s mess, biotech startups are left wondering: What happens to their money, and who’s going to finance the industry? Read more from STAT, Modern Healthcare, and Crunchbase.

Covid Guidance Lacking As World Enters Fourth Year Of Pandemic: The mantra of public health officials throughout the pandemic has been for people to stay up to date on vaccinations. But there is no apparent timeline for the next round of covid shots in the U.S., and no one seems to know what happens next. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more about covid.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.