California Confirms At Least 5 New Coronavirus Cases As U.S. Reports 2 Deaths: Bay Area health officials announced five new coronavirus cases Sunday, reinforcing warnings from the Centers for Disease Control that the outbreak may become a pandemic. The diagnoses include two East Bay health care workers who probably have the virus, public health officials in Alameda and Solano counties said. In Santa Clara County, officials with the Public Health Department identified three new cases Sunday, bringing the county’s total number to seven. One case is an adult woman with chronic health conditions who is hospitalized, the county said in a statement. The other two are a husband and wife who recently traveled to Egypt. Both individuals are hospitalized, and the husband has chronic health issues. Meanwhile, since a COVID-19 patient was admitted to UC Davis Medical Center on Feb. 19, 124 nurses and health care workers who were at high risk of having been exposed to the coronavirus were told by the hospital to quarantine themselves at home. The workers are being paid during this period. Read more from Tatiana Sanchez of the San Francisco Chronicle, Ariana Remmel of KQED, and Soumya Karlamangla of the Los Angeles Times.

California Bracing For An Outbreak: Public health departments in the Bay Area say they’re corralling resources for the upcoming challenges. School and college officials are preparing for a growing likelihood that the highly contagious virus will disrupt learning and spark panic in young people and their naturally protective caretakers. Businesses and churches, concert halls and sporting arenas, public transit agencies and airports all are bracing for potential crisis levels of illness. “I would assume that in this country, we’ll be pretty far out in front of this,” said Dr. George Rutherford of UCSF.

Read more from Erin Allday of the San Francisco Chronicle; Ricardo Cano, Felicia Mello and Elizabeth Aguilera of CalMatters; and Tatina Sanchez and John King of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Handling Of Quarantines, Hospitalizations And Testing Practices For California Cases Put Under Microscope: Sharp questions are being asked about the timeline between the arrival of hundreds of people at Travis Air Force Base and the coronavirus infection of a woman who lived in the same county as the military installation. For investigators, that timeline could shed light on how the disease is spreading and whether federal authorities botched the re-entry process for those returning from China. For others, the sequence of events is too coincidental to be ignored. Did health authorities allow the Travis evacuees to bring COVID-19 to California — and for those who came in contact with them to spread it? Meanwhile, the Solano County woman’s case prompted federal health officials on Thursday to revise guidelines that will increase the number of people who should be tested, adding criteria that would have caught this mysterious case.

Read more from Jason Pohl, Francesca Chambers, Darrell Smith and Cathie Anderson of the Sacramento Bee; Bill Chappell and Selena Simmons-Duffin of NPR; and Lisa M. Krieger and Annie Sciacca of the Bay Area News Group.

