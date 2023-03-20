California Also Working On Producing Its Own Naloxone: In addition to the announcement about insulin, the Newsom administration said it is in discussions about manufacturing both injectable and nasal spray versions of naloxone to bolster the state’s efforts to combat fentanyl overdoses. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN .

Los Angeles Times: Bass Faces Pushback As Unhoused People Are Abruptly Moved From One Hotel To The Next Four weeks ago, Mayor Karen Bass’ homelessness team found a warm place indoors for Princeton Parker, a 38-year-old living in a tent on L.A.’s Westside. Parker was delighted by his move to the Hotel Silver Lake at the edge of Silver Lake and Historic Filipinotown. The rooms were large, and his friends from the encampment were close by. “It felt like I had a home,” he said. (Zahniser, 3/19)

Los Angeles Times: Karen Bass' Homelessness Plan: L.A. Remains Skeptical, Poll Shows On the eve of her 100th day in office, Mayor Karen Bass enjoys strong approval ratings among Angelenos — a reservoir of goodwill that will be crucial for the new mayor during uphill battles ahead. Half of Angelenos approve of the job Bass is doing so far, while just 14% say they disapprove, according to a Suffolk University/Los Angeles Times poll conducted March 9-12. A little more than a third remain undecided. (Wick, 3/19)

AP: California To Seek Beds For Mental Health, Drug Treatment The governor called the plan the next step in how California expands services for unhoused people, especially those with psychological and substance use disorders. “We have to address and come to grips with the reality of mental health in this state and our nation. The question is, what can we do more and do better?” Newsom said at a news conference. (3/20)

Times Of San Diego: 'Nobody Better Than San Diego' In Supporting Vets, Newsom Says During Reveal Of 'Big Idea' Mental Health Plan Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a College East hospital Sunday to announce “a big idea” ballot measure to address homelessness, mental health and substance addiction in California. Newsom made the proposal during one of his final “state of the state” tour stops at Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, with several state and local officials. (3/19)

Capitol Weekly: Newsom Takes Another Swing At Getting Mentally Ill Homeless Off The Streets In California, the state that led all others in the failed social experiment of emptying psychiatric hospitals, the pendulum clearly is swinging. Not that California Gov. Gavin Newsom aims to return to the days when forgotten souls were locked away in large asylums. But in a proposal to be detailed on Sunday, Newsom will call on legislators to place a $3 billion bond measure before voters in 2024 to pay to house thousands of people with severe mental illness. (Morain, 3/19)

AP: US Warns About Fake, Dangerous Pills Being Sold In Mexico The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning about dangerous counterfeit pills being sold at pharmacies in Mexico that often contain fentanyl. The travel alert posted Friday says Americans should “exercise caution when purchasing medication in Mexico.” ... A study led by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles found that 68% of the 40 Mexican pharmacies visited in four northern Mexico cities sold Oxycodone, Xanax or Adderall, and that 27% of those pharmacies were selling fake pills. (3/18)

AP: Lack Of Hugs Caused US Fentanyl Crisis, Mexico's Leader Says Mexico’s president said Friday that U.S. families were to blame for the fentanyl overdose crisis because they don’t hug their kids enough. The comment by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador caps a week of provocative statements from him about the crisis caused by the fentanyl, a synthetic opioid trafficked by Mexican cartels that has been blamed for about 70,000 overdose deaths per year in the United States. ... “There is a lot of disintegration of families, there is a lot of individualism, there is a lack of love, of brotherhood, of hugs and embraces,” López Obrador said of the U.S. crisis. “That is why they (U.S. officials) should be dedicating funds to address the causes.” (3/17)

Oaklandside: On The Frontlines Of Oakland’s Methamphetamine Crisis In the early 2000s, Katie O’Bryant was a homeless teenager living on the streets of Berkeley and San Francisco. Like many people who use drugs, she found that different substances played very specific roles in her life. As someone who was opiate dependent, O’Bryant needed to use heroin to function on a day-to-day basis. But she also took other drugs recreationally to get high and relied on stimulants to balance out heroin’s sedative effects—something that dealers took into account by selling heroin and cocaine as a packaged deal. (Buller, 3/17)

inewsource: County Admissions Freeze Lifted At Veterans Village Of San Diego After a seven-month pause, San Diego County officials have decided to resume admissions at a drug and alcohol treatment center that has struggled to comply with safety and staffing requirements. The county’s Behavioral Health Services department informed the nonprofit organization, Veterans Village of San Diego, that new referrals would begin on Mar. 1 and clients could be admitted starting Mar. 6. (Castellano, 3/17)

Covid-19

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID-19 Deaths Hit 3-Year Low As U.S. Cases And Hospitalizations Fall

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly coronavirus report released on Friday — the fourth-to-last before the report is discontinued — the number of reported cases in the U.S. decreased by 19.7% to 21,422 a day, compared with 26,685 in the previous week. The seven-day average for new hospital admissions was down 9.5% — 2,757 a day versus 3,046 last week. That compares with a peak of 22,000 per day during the omicron surge in early 2022. (Vaziri, 3/17)

San Francisco Chronicle: If You Still Haven’t Had COVID, Are You Immune — Or Just Lucky?

Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, most people have contracted the coronavirus at least once. Case numbers spiked especially high when the ultra-infectious omicron variant surged in late 2021 and early 2022, and it continues to spawn more and more transmissible strains. And yet, some still have managed to dodge the virus, or at least haven’t tested positive yet. (Hwang, 3/19)

The Bakersfield Californian: The Pandemic May Be Over But Symptoms Linger

Three years ago today, COVID-19 was detected for the first time in Kern County residents, ushering in a grueling pandemic that disrupted almost every aspect of daily life. Though the deaths continue — nine locals died from the virus in the weeklong period that ended Wednesday — society has mostly moved on. (Cox, 3/19)

WebMD: WHO Leader Expects End Of COVID Pandemic In 2023

The leader of the World Health Organization said Friday that he expects the organization to declare an end to the COVID-19 pandemic later this year because statistics on the virus keep declining. “I am confident that this year we will be able to say that COVID-19 is over as a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a Geneva briefing. For the first time, the weekly number of reported COVID deaths over a four-week period was lower than when WHO declared COVID a global pandemic three years ago. (Ellis, 3/18)