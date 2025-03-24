Delete Your Personal Data From 23andMe, Bonta Says: Attorney General Rob Bonta is advising people who have submitted their DNA to the California-based company 23andMe to invoke their state right to privacy and request that the company delete their genetic information. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday night. Read more from The Sacramento Bee and San Francisco Chronicle .

San Diego Union-Tribune: The Pandemic Left A Lasting Imprint On San Diego County’s Health Care System Five years ago, COVID-19 brought unprecedented change to health care throughout San Diego County. While some of those changes, such as delaying elective surgeries and banning visitors, have long since ended, the pandemic left a lasting imprint still visible today. (Sisson, 3/23)

MedPage Today: Match Rates Hold Steady As Applicants Reach Record High The 2025 Match cycle reached another all-time high with an increase of 4.1% applicants over last year's record, the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) reported Friday. Of 52,498 applicants who were registered, 47,208 submitted a certified rank order list to compete for 43,237 positions, which were likewise up 4.2% from 2024. Of the active applicants, 37,667 matched to a postgraduate year 1 (PGY-1) position, representing an increase of 4.7% from last year. (Henderson, 3/21)

San Francisco Chronicle: For UC And CSU Applicants, Nursing Is The Most Competitive Major Winning admission into the University of California’s most competitive majors — including computer science, engineering and business — is about as likely as hitting a home run your first time at bat. Yet even those subjects are not the hardest to get into. That honor belongs to nursing, for which you might have to hit two home runs. In a row. (Asimov, 3/22)

Becker's Hospital Review: 'Robust Returns': Cedars-Sinai's Informatics Strategy Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai expects “robust returns” from informatics projects over the coming years, executives told Becker’s. The health system recently bolstered its informatics leadership by promoting Shaun Miller, MD, to chief health informatics officer and appointing Yaron Elad, MD, as chief medical informatics officer and Lisa Stephenson, MSN, RN, as chief nursing informatics officer. The moves reflect an increased focus on AI and innovation — and the role informatics plays in both — at Cedars-Sinai. (Bruce, 3/21)

Becker's Hospital Review: UCSF Health Creates New AI Executive Role San Francisco-based UCSF Health has named a new executive to monitor how AI is being used by clinicians. Jinoos Yazdany, MD, was appointed March 19 as the inaugural executive director of AI monitoring in clinical care. She will oversee the Impact Monitoring Platform for Clinical Care, a collaboration between the health system and UCSF School of Medicine’s Division of Clinical Informatics and Digital Transformation. (Bruce, 3/21)

Becker's Hospital Review: California Hospital Employees Report Identity Theft After Cyberattack Watsonville Community Hospital employees are reporting attempted identity theft following a 2024 data breach, KSBW reported March 20. One employee told the news outlet that an $8,000 tax refund had been fraudulently filed in her name, though the IRS flagged it as suspicious and didn’t issue it. Watsonville Community Hospital fell victim to a cyberattack Nov. 29. (Bruce, 3/21)

Capital & Main: The Disaster After The Disaster: Many Contaminants May Be Overlooked In The Wake Of The L.A. Fires Since fires erupted across Los Angeles County in January, Ashley Oelsen has spent several hours each day collecting ash and soot from the beach outside of her Santa Monica apartment. Oelsen, a conservation biologist who sits on Santa Monica’s Commission on Sustainability, Environmental Justice and the Environment, worries about the dark-colored, pungent piles of burned debris that continue to mix with the sand, plant life and ocean water. (Castle, 3/21)

Los Angeles Times: Some Altadena Residents Return To Smoky Homes That Lack Utilities Rosa Ramirez is one of many Altadena residents who seemed fortunate, at first. Her apartment complex was spared from the destruction of the Eaton fire. ... Ramirez and her family had been staying in hotels since being evacuated during the Jan. 7 blaze. Yet their return home last week wasn’t triumphant — it had more to do with running out of resources. (Campa, 3/23)

CNN: LA Firefighters Put Out Massive Blazes. Now They Worry That Cancer Might Be Smoldering Inside Them Pacific Palisades was burning to ash. “As far as the eye could see, homes were on fire, everywhere,” said firefighter Joseph Field, 50, who’s been with the Los Angeles Fire Department for more than 25 years. “Nothing I’ve ever seen was like it was that night.” Field, manning a 10-inch hose line, dropped a curtain of water on a house that hadn’t caught fire – yet. (Bonifield, 3/23)

Los Angeles Times: FDA Crackdown On Poppers Prompts Rush On Popular Gay Party Drug There’s a rush on Rush. Stores up and down Santa Monica Boulevard have seen a run on the signature red and yellow vials this week, as the Food and Drug Administration cracks down on poppers, a product that has long existed in legal limbo. The active ingredient in Rush and other poppers is alkyl nitrite, a chemical that instantly dilates blood vessels when inhaled, producing a brief but intense feeling of euphoria. It also causes a loosening of smooth muscle tissue, including the anus, an effect that has made it a staple of gay sex for generations. (Sharp, 3/21)

Federal Budget Cuts and Funding Freeze

When Karla Zimmerman was diagnosed with a rare brain condition, she needed surgery. Without Medicaid, she said Friday, she couldn’t have afforded it. “Thanks to Medi-Cal, I received life-saving neurosurgical care at UC San Diego Health,” said the patient at UC San Diego Health. “I still have two aneurysms that need continuous monitoring. As a mother of two, my biggest fear is not being there for my daughters. No one should have to worry about losing their health care.” But many are as a result of threatened cuts that could have a profound impact on the public healthcare program – known as Medi-Cal in California and backed by federal funding. (Vigil, 3/21)

David Cochran and other veterans in San Diego County are worried about how their benefits and services could be impacted by the staffing scale back — and how far the cuts will go. For some, the agency has already targeted specific cuts to health care, announcing last week that it will no longer provide gender-affirming care to transgender veterans. (Fox and McDonald, 3/23)

Late in February, as the Trump administration ramped up its quest to transform the federal government, a psychiatrist who treats veterans was directed to her new workstation — and was incredulous. She was required, under a new return-to-office policy, to conduct virtual psychotherapy with her patients from one of 13 cubicles in a large open office space, the kind of setup used for call centers. Other staff might overhear the sessions, or appear on the patient’s screen as they passed on their way to the bathroom and break room. (Barry, Nehamas and Caryn Rabin, 3/22)

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, President Trump said HHS, overseen by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., would handle “special needs and all of the nutrition programs and everything else.” The Education Department’s office of special education programs for nearly half a century has overseen the distribution of billions of dollars in annual grants for states and schools to support students with disabilities as well as states’ compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. But school meal programs are managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, not the Education Department. (Lieberman, Schultz and Blad, 3/21)