Fifth Unvaxxed Teen Dies Of Flu in San Diego County: The 2024-25 flu season grows more deadly in the county’s latest weekly tracking report with 19 additional flu deaths listed, including a fifth teenager. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune. Keep scrolling for more flu updates.

Controversy Brews Over San Jose's Homelessness Plan: The city’s ‘Homeward Bound’ plan will offer to send unhoused residents to family or friends who are willing to take them in. Mayor Matt Mahan says it’s an additional tool to get people off the streets, but homelessness advocates say it’s an ineffective and inhumane approach. Read more from KQED.

